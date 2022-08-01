Read on www.rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
TechnipFMC Gets Work On Guyana Gas To Energy Project
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana. — Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana.
Oil Falls to Pre War Level as Demand Eases
Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker US gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, a level last seen in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week’s descent was touched off by government data showing Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. Fears of an economic slowdown have intensified along with the potential impacts on crude demand.
BP And Eni Establish Joint Venture Angolan Business
BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies' Angolan businesses. — BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies’ Angolan businesses. Azule Energy is...
Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?
BP's latest annual statistical review of world energy has revealed the biggest producers and consumers of renewable energy. — According to BP’s latest annual statistical review of world energy, the biggest producer of renewables in 2021 was China with a renewable energy generation figure of 1,152.5 terawatt hours (TH).
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Oil and Gasoline Futures Down Over 10% on the Week
Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since early April on growing signs that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand. Prices are near the lowest level in six months. West Texas Intermediate settled at $89 a barrel, ending the week nearly 10% lower. US gasoline consumption has dropped, stoking demand concerns, while low liquidity has added to volatility. Supplies from Libya also picked up, helping to shrink key oil futures time-spreads and ease the tightness in the market.
McDermott and KBR In Ammonia Tech Partnership
McDermott International and KBR have signed a licensing agreement for KBR's proprietary ammonia technologies. — Engineering and construction powerhouses McDermott International and KBR have put pen to paper on a licensing deal to provide integrated solutions for KBR’s proprietary ammonia technologies. Ammonia produced from renewable or low-carbon sources...
Oil Majors Make Leadership Changes
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and BP (NYSE: BP) both announced leadership changes this week. Chevron announced the appointment of Alana K. Knowles as vice president and controller - effective March 1, 2023 - who will lead Chevron’s accounting policy and external reporting, financial reporting and analysis, internal controls and digital finance organizations, the company highlighted.
Invictus Energy To Develop First Carbon-Neutral Oil And Gas Project
Invictus Energy is looking to develop the world's first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Australia’s Invictus Energy Limited is looking to develop the world’s first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Invictus entered a 30-year...
Oil Falls on Slowing US Demand Concerns
Oil plunged after a US inventory report signaled slowing demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to a small production increase in September. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel, the lowest level since early February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. A bearish government report dragged prices lower as crude stockpiles rose by more than 4 million barrels, while the four-week seasonal average for gasoline demand fell below the 2020 level.
Neptune Pens Three-Year Vessel Service Deal With Sentinel
Neptune Energy has contracted Sentinel Marine to provide offshore support for its Cygnus gas field in the North Sea. — Neptune Energy has signed a three-year vessel services contract with Sentinel Marine. Under the deal that has a price tag of GBP 10 million ($12.1 million), Sentinel Marine will provide offshore support for Neptune Energy’s operated Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea.
Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices both dropped to levels not seen in months on Thursday. Brent closed at $94.12 per barrel and WTI closed at $88.54 per barrel on August 4. Thursday’s close marked the first time Brent and WTI have finished the day’s trading under $95 per barrel and $89 per barrel, respectively, since February this year.
What Fueled Oil Price Downtrend?
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the factors that fueled the oil price downtrend, OPEC+'s latest moves, driving season trends and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Eni Award Winning Researchers And Scientists Unveiled
Italian energy major Eni has unveiled the winners of the fourteenth edition of its Eni Award, a prize established in 2007 that has become an international reference point for research in the fields of energy and the environment. The Energy Transition Award, one of the three main prizes, which celebrates...
Polish Firm Sets Date For Baltic Pipe Project Opening
Polish gas transmission system operator Gaz-System has picked a date for the opening of the Baltic Pipe pipeline project. Polish gas transmission system operator Gaz-System has completed the technical commissioning of all three gas compressor stations being developed and constructed as part of the Baltic Pipe project and has picked a date for the opening of the pipeline.
Shell Chooses Aker Solutions For Jackdaw Platform Construction
Shell has awarded a contract to Aker Solutions for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation for the Jackdaw gas field. — Supermajor Shell has awarded a contract to Aker Solutions for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation (NPAI) for the Jackdaw gas field. The award...
Union Concerned Over Crew Safety Aboard FPSO Under Tow
Unite the Union has raised safety concerns for the crew aboard the Foinaven FPSO with continuous strike action set to begin on Friday, August 5. — Unite the Union has raised safety concerns for the crew aboard the Foinaven FPSO with continuous strike action set to begin on Friday, August 5.
CGG Inks BP Deal, Licenses New Studies To USA Energy Company
CGG has secured a multi-year deal with BP to support its subsurface digital strategy, and licenses two new studies in the U.S. to an energy company. CGG has struck a major multi-year global data transformation and curation deal with bp, that will play a key role in supporting BP’s Subsurface digital strategy.
