Aaron Glenn declares open competition for starting CB job between Jeff Okudah and Will Harris

During the first few days of Detroit Lions training camp, we’ve seen a pretty steady rotation between Jeff Okudah and Will Harris as one of the Lions’ first-team outside cornerback spots. On Monday, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn officially stated it’s a battle between the two for the gig.

It’s an interesting battle. Okudah is trying to assert himself after two disappointing, injury-riddled seasons since being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Harris is moving from safety, where he’s been one of the league’s worst regular starters over the last couple of seasons.

So far, it’s been a great summer for both. Okudah looks faster than ever now that he’s fully recovered from an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 last year. Harris has nicely built off a late-season emergency move to cornerback, looking far more natural than he ever did at safety.

Glenn let them know they’re working for the same goal: the starting outside spot across from Amani Oruwariye.

“I called both of those guys at the same time and just told them, ‘Here’s the deal. Are you guys going to compete?’ They look forward to it and they were open to seeing what the competition is going to be about,” Glenn said before Monday’s practice session.

Okudah battling for the job might seem like a disappointment for such a lofty recent draft pick, but it’s important that he must earn the role. Harris’ play has been a pleasant surprise thus far, ensuring that it’s a legitimate battle.

Head coach Dan Campbell agreed. Here’s what Campbell said Monday when asked if it’s a competition between Okudah and Harris,

“Yes, we do. Yes, we do. We think Will Harris is very much in play out there, and he’s getting a chance. He’s going to get a chance to compete for that, he and Okudah both. And so, it’s – may the best man win and let them go after it, and then see what we’ve got. I mean we – we’ll figure that out once we get to the season. You’d rather not be in a timeshare-type thing, but yet man, if they’re both guys we need to have out there, we’ll find a way to get them out there and use them.”