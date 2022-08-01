RSW reports year-over-year decrease in June traffic

The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau’s Fort Myers Discovery Challenge started recently and ends Dec. 20. The challenge is a way to explore Fort Myers and surrounding areas to discover the arts and cultural attractions that make its islands, beaches and neighborhoods naturally unique. There are a total of 82 locations featured in the challenge, including the Mound House that overlooks Estero Bay and the Calusa Heritage Trail on Pine Island. Participants can check in through the website at each location for a chance to win prizes. The prize at 15 check-ins is a Fort Myers Tervis tumbler, at 30 check-ins is a specialty T-shirt from Alliance for the Arts and at 50 check-ins, the participant is entered to win a stay at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers.

