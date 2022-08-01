ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lagunabeachindy.com

Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna

The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends

Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine

City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
thedesertreview.com

Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

'Fake doctor' arrested for performing cosmetic procedures in Orange County without medical license

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

Putting the squeeze on Orange County

Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Infatuation

The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore

A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
LONG BEACH, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vishnu

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Troubled Long Beach bar closed by state officials opens new location just 10 minutes away

A Long Beach bar has been shut down after an investigation discovered illegal drugs were being sold inside, but the name of the bar — Bottoms Up — lives on in another location and with the same owner. The bar's North Long Beach location, along Artesia Boulevard, was slapped with signs of suspension on its door. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the bar's liquor license after an undercover investigation found a security guard inside the business dealing drugs."Cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodeine were sold at the location and that's against the law," said John Carr, with Alcoholic Beverage Control. The 26-year-old security guard,...
LONG BEACH, CA

