Which Cities Offer The Best Public Pool Access in Orange County?
As Orange County’s summer heats up, many residents are wondering what’s their best option for cooling off at a local pool?. Voice of OC found only a few cities offer a lot of options for residents to take a public dip. Less than half of Orange County’s 34...
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Free Concerts In The Park Features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Thursday August 4 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Thursday August 4 2022 in Fountain Valley California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you...
lagunabeachindy.com
Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna
The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
fsrmagazine.com
Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine
City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit
This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
foxla.com
'Fake doctor' arrested for performing cosmetic procedures in Orange County without medical license
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various...
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say
It is not clear what caused the branch to snap off, but tree health has been an ongoing concern for years in Long Beach. The post 50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Ritz Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ Friday August 26 2022
Dana Point’s Ritz-Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ is Friday August 26 2022. Ritz Carlton Culinary Coast Cookout is at 6:00pm-9:00pm. Outdoor Texas Barbeque on the Dawn Lawn at the Ritz Carlton Expansive Bluff Overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Live Entertainment. San Juan Capistrano Heritage BBQ Pitmaster Daniel...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
Troubled Long Beach bar closed by state officials opens new location just 10 minutes away
A Long Beach bar has been shut down after an investigation discovered illegal drugs were being sold inside, but the name of the bar — Bottoms Up — lives on in another location and with the same owner. The bar's North Long Beach location, along Artesia Boulevard, was slapped with signs of suspension on its door. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the bar's liquor license after an undercover investigation found a security guard inside the business dealing drugs."Cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodeine were sold at the location and that's against the law," said John Carr, with Alcoholic Beverage Control. The 26-year-old security guard,...
