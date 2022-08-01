ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to tailgate? Brach’s debuts hot dog- and hamburger-flavored candy corn

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WXIN ) — If you have been waiting impatiently for the first tailgate of the season, you may be able to get a temporary fix in the candy aisle.

Brach’s is embracing the flavors of football with its new Tailgate Candy Corn.

The candy comes in five flavors: hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream, and fruit punch.

Candy company to pay $100K to be its official taste tester

The candy corn will only be sold at participating Walgreens stores until the end of October.

The 11-ounce bags will sell for $3.49 to $3.69, according to a Brach’s spokesperson.

A 2021 survey of the top states in candy corn consumption found California, Texas, and Florida in the top three.

Brach’s says it’s releasing more candy corn surprises in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

WCIA

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza returning for a second time

IRVINE, Calif. (WCMH) — Taco Bell’s cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its second comeback in a menu drama that began nearly two years ago. On Tuesday, the restaurant made announcements on social media that the popular item will be back in September. A tweet stated, “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15.” […]
RESTAURANTS
WCIA

Hennings Breakfast Club reunites at new location

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of friends is reunited after their favorite meeting spot closed for good. They go by the name Hennings Breakfast Club. Hennings was known for its root beer, but regulars went to see their friends and make new ones. Joan Terrel was a waitress at the restaurant. She said the […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cups with Reid & Aubrey

Host Heather Roberts’ niece and nephew are back in town for a quick visit and had to stop by to help make a fun and simple summer treat. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Scoop 2-3 TB of cookie dough in your cupcake tins. Make sure to spray your cupcake tin well with cooking spray. If using cupcake liners, bake time will be longer. Should be done baking without a liner around 15 minutes. They should be golden brown when taking them out. Let sit for 5 minutes, then use a small measuring cup to press a hole in the center of the cookie cups. Scoop some ice cream in your cookie cup and enjoy!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield woman dies after car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old woman died in Springfield after a car crash Friday morning. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the woman died near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.  The coroner and Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Woman hurt in shooting, suspect arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Urbana Police are investigating after they said a woman was hurt after a shooting. A suspect in the shooting was arrested. Police were called to an area near South Philo Road and East Harding Drive at around 2:15 a.m. on July 24 regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Family back home together after tragic accident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fire breaks out on prison guard tower

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas prices. “We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a statement. Every Wednesday through...
TRAFFIC
WCIA

Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The […]
DANVILLE, IL
