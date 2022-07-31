ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
When teams find success in college football, the credit typically goes to the head coach, and for good reason. The head coach is the man in charge, making the final calls, so credit is more than due to them. But the staff that the head coach puts together also plays a major part in team success and those teams that win, typically have some young, rising coaches on staff.
Coming out of the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring scrimmage, there seemed to be a consensus among fans and media members alike — it looked like veteran transfer Bo Nix had a leg up in the quarterback competition, and would likely take that lead throughout the summer months and into fall camp in Eugene. The offseason is long, though, and there is ample time for other players to make a move. Related'I'm in the best shape I've ever been in;' RB Sean Dollars talks at Oregon Media Day One of those players working to move his way up the depth chart is redshirt freshman...
The Texas Longhorns have been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail this summer, sitting with 20 verbal commitments, including one from the nation's most sought-after recruit, Arch Manning. Since Manning's pledge, the Longhorns were able to land 12 commitments, seven of which have come...
The Oregon Ducks secured yet another big win on the recruiting trail, this time nailing down a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner out of Peoria, Arizona. Gardner took an official visit to Eugene back on June 24, and held offers from over 20 different programs – including USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Cal, Nebraska, and Washington State. Gardner is a six-foot-two, 275 pound defensive tackle from Liberty High School in Arizona. He is ranked No. 494 nationally in the class of 2023, per 247Sports, coming in as the No. 59 ranked defensive lineman and No. 11 ranked...
