Curtice, OH

While tending his garden, Graytown man surprises a visitor

While working in his garden recently, William Johnson heard something rustling to his left and he thought he may have stirred up a young deer. But the resident of Walker Street in Graytown is convinced he inadvertently roused a bobcat. “It scared me when it got up and ran back...
GRAYTOWN, OH
News Briefs Week Of 8/8/2022

Ottawa and Wood counties have contracted with R & I Construction for improvements to the bridge on Fostoria Road over Dry Creek. The bridge is located between Curtice East & West Road and State Rte. 579 and the repair project will require the full closure of the bridge Aug. 15 through Sept. 28.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Jail term set in injury accident case

An Elmore woman has been sentenced in Wood County Common Pleas Court to 22 months in prison after pleading guilty to failure to stop after an injury accident. Judge Joel Kuhlman sentenced Kelly L. DeStazio to 11 months each for two counts of failure to stop and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.
ELMORE, OH

