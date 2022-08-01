Community Conversations with Congressional Candidates: District 13

www.baynews9.com
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
Florida Politics: Demotech downgrades three Florida insurers
One week after Demotech President Joseph Petrelli declared his ratings agency wouldn’t change ratings for 17 Florida insurers it had warned of an imminent downgrade, it downgraded one company and withdrew its rating for two others. Demotech changed the rating for United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. from “A”...
'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has released what her office calls a list of "summer scams" that residents should be aware of. They range from vacation scams to home-improvement scams. “We are near the midway point of the summer season," Moody said. "Vacations are coming to an...
3 years marked since El Paso mass shooting as country continues to grapple with gun violence
EL PASO, Texas — Wednesday marks three years since one of the darkest days in Texas history. A gunman opened fire inside an El Paso-area Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. The accused shooter has yet to go to trial, and the ensuing...
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
State worker, consultant plead guilty in bribery scheme
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former state child welfare worker and a substance abuse consultant pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a bribery scheme in South Florida. Alexandra Alia Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, and Shannel Simone Escoffery, 34, of Coral Springs, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy...
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Texas farmers, ranchers take economic hit with drought
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Texas is experiencing record-breaking heat. And along with it–drought. Right now, 85% of Texas is under extreme drought conditions. The record-breaking heat in Texas is causing crops to become smaller due to the drought. Russell Boening, a local farmer, says he is losing money due...
Doorbell camera captures Pasco deputies serving eviction notice at wrong home
A Land O’ Lakes woman says her doorbell camera captured Pasco County deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice at the wrong address. “Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” said Jennifer Michele, who was not home at the time. The doorbell camera recorded the...
