In recent times, when we hear that Toyota is planning to make a sports car, the first question to come to mind is, who is Toyota teaming up with this time? Because sports cars account for a relatively small portion of the car market, companies like Toyota are maximizing profit by teaming up with others, a case in point being the GR86, co-developed with Subaru, and the GR Supra which was co-developed with BMW. The latest rumors from a Japanese car magazine, Best Car, however, talk about a new mid-engine successor to the MR2 on the way, and this is everything we know about it so far.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO