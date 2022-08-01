Read on www.topspeed.com
Everything We Know about Toyota’s MR2 Successor
In recent times, when we hear that Toyota is planning to make a sports car, the first question to come to mind is, who is Toyota teaming up with this time? Because sports cars account for a relatively small portion of the car market, companies like Toyota are maximizing profit by teaming up with others, a case in point being the GR86, co-developed with Subaru, and the GR Supra which was co-developed with BMW. The latest rumors from a Japanese car magazine, Best Car, however, talk about a new mid-engine successor to the MR2 on the way, and this is everything we know about it so far.
Exo Cars: DIY Supercar Slayer or Enthusiast Pipe Dream?
Every car enthusiast at some point has wondered what driving a go-kart on the street is like. You might have also heard about a growing automotive niche subculture known as "Exo Cars". The concept is simple. Take donor car, remove the entire body and build a custom tube frame chassis on top. Throw away safety, aerodynamics, and basic livability for one thing: lightness.
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
The 717-HP Dodge Hellcat Has Become The Baby Of Dodge’s Supercharged Lineup
Dodge has always been the odd one out of the big three. Since its inception, the Dodge brothers aimed to break the status quo and set the rulebook on fire. Although Dodge is about to give us the first-ever, EV Muscle car, the big, pushrod V-8 is still around. The Hellcat, in particular, was the first factory Muscle car to jump the 700 horsepower mark and was borderline absurd when it came out in 2014. With that said, the Hellcat spawned other, even more, powerful cars and it’s crazy when you think that the 717-horsepower Hellcat is the baby of Dodge’s supercharged lineup.
This Wild Subaru STI Convertible Has A Ridiculous Price Tag - gallery
The roof was replaced with a folding top in 2011 by Newport Specialty Cars in California. This Custom Subaru Impreza STI has one serious modification. It is currently for sale at Patriot Nissan of Salem in New Hampshire. The car was initially for sale in 2017 but only cost under...
Ducati DesertX Becomes Lighter, Faster, & More Powerful Thanks To SC-Project
The DesertX is Ducati’s first proper off-roader in a long time. It has gained attention globally from enthusiasts, potential customers, and even famous accessory giants like SC-Project. As a result, the renowned exhaust maker has unveiled the Rally Raid muffler for the DesertX, which helps you make the bike even more fun.
Subtle, Sexy & Sporty: Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster S By Thunderbike
Custom Harley-Davidsons are quite common and this makes standing out a challenge not everyone is up for. Germany’s Thunderbike, however, isn’t one to shy away from challenges, so for its latest creation, the shop has customized a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in a subtle but striking way.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS
Porsche’s future is going to be all-electric, and while the 911 will still be offered with internal-combustion engines, the 718 lineup is not going to share the same fate: starting in 2025 it will go will electric. However, it seems that Porsche is not ready to let the 718 go just yet, and it is preparing a hardcore version of the open-top 718. The model has been spotted many times before, but the prototype caught testing today on the back roads of Spain looks ready for production.
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With This 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG
Unveiled at the 2004 Geneva Motor Show, the second generation SLK-Class was a marginal upgrade compared to the first-gen model. Besides the sportier looks, Mercedes added a faster mechanism for the retractable roof and Airscarf system, which enabled neck-level heating for both the driver and the front passenger. However, it was known from the start that an AMG variant would be offered with bonkers performance. So in collaboration with the Affalterbach-based performance division, Mercedes introduced the SLK55 with a brawny 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V-8. This 2009 iteration of the SLK55 AMG has been tuned and now comes with a supercharger and some raw performance.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL53 PHEV
Mercedes has just unveiled the new generation SL-Class in three different trims: SL 43, SL 55, and SL 63. But the work is far from done, as more hybrid models are also under development. We’ve already spotted the SL63 E-Performance out for testing, and now it seems that Mercedes will also offer a second hybrid option, but with less power. The new model, most likely set to be named SL 53 PHEV, was caught testing in the Austrian Alps free of camouflage.
Why The Hyundai Santa Cruz Is The Perfect Alternative To A Crossover
Hyundai is venturing into unexplored territory with the all-new Santa Cruz which shares its underpinnings with the popular Tucson crossover, but adds a four-foot-long truck bed to the mix to keep things interesting. So, who is it for? Well, the Santa Cruz is not a regular pick-up but a "Sport Adventure Vehicle" according to Hyundai, so let’s look at 10 reasons why the different yet wonderful Hyundai Santa Cruz is the perfect crossover alternative that you didn’t know you need.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Lamborghini Sees Going All-Electric As a Last Resort
Nowadays, the big automotive trend is all about EVs, which is a problem for Lamborghini since the main selling point for their supercars is a howling, high-revving V-10 or V-12 and an electric motor simply cannot deliver all that emotion. So, Lamborghini is starting to look for other environmental solutions to adhere to stricter emissions regulations and climbing gas prices, most notably synthetic fuels. Will this spare the brand from full-scale electrification?
This McLaren Sabre is the Epitome of Exclusivity
If you thought that the Senna looked boring to the core, you might want to look at the McLaren Special Operation team’s most bizarre-looking hypercar based on the Senna. Meet the Sabre, a McLaren special edition hypercar limited to 15 examples, all of which were sold in the U.S. market. Not only was this car built painstakingly by MSO, but it’s also the fastest non-hybrid McLaren car ever made. This car is the 11th of the 15 examples and is up for auction during Mecum’s Monterey auction from August 18–20, 2022.
Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs
Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Hyundai Kona EV
The current generation Hyundai Kona has been with us since the 2018 model year, which means that the brand’s popular subcompact SUV is definitely ripe for a major update. While we’ve seen prototypes of the 2024 Hyundai Kona already undergoing testing since February of this year, this will be the first time that we’re seeing its electric version.
Everything We Know About The Next-gen Honda S2000
The revival of iconic nameplates in the automotive world seems to be a common and welcome occurrence in recent times. Many of them come from Japanese carmakers with vehicles like the Nissan GT-R, Nissan Z, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR Supra, Acura NSX, and others. While we recently talked about the next-generation Toyota MR2, which is said to arrive sometime in 2025, Honda is also preparing for the return of one of its most iconic models – the Honda S2000. Rumors have been circulating for a few years now, and here’s everything we know about the revival of the Japanese roadster.
The NIU SQi Electric Bike Looks Like A Full-course Meal But It’s Just A Starter
Having aced electric scooters, it was about time Chinese EV-maker NIU took the wraps off its electric motorcycle. Doing exactly that, the company has introduced the all-new NIU SQi which, though looks like the real deal, will leave you hungry for more. Why? Well, read on to find out. NIU...
The Best Enduro Bikes In 2022
The differences between MX and Enduro bikes might be minimal, but they make all the difference when riding out in the open countryside, whether in competition, or simply having a blast with friends on any Sunday. With such a large choice of models, it can be hard to decide which one is best for you so let this list help you.
Feast Your Eyes on The World’s Lightest Superbike
Ducati has always chased perfection and in the process, it has given the world some mind-boggling motorcycles. A prime example of this is the 1199 Panigale Superleggera which wore the crown for the world’s lightest superbike back in 2014. As you’d expect, the Superleggera was a limited affair (500 units only), each one commanding an insane price tag of $65,000.
