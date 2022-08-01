ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MI

Fox17

Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
NORTON SHORES, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wexford County man arrested for unarmed robbery

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrietta has been arrested for an unarmed robbery, according to the Michigan State Police. Christopher Simmons, 37, has been arraigned for one count of unarmed robbery, one count of larceny in a building and one count larceny from a person. Simmons' bond...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Hart Police Department sponsors TEAM golf outing Sept. 25.

SHELBY — The Hart Police Department will sponsor its annual TEAM (Teaching, Educating and Mentoring) golf outing at the Oceana Golf Club, located at 3333 W. Weaver Rd., Sunday, Sept. 25. Check in time is 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The outing is a four-person...
HART, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Police search for runaway.

OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway. Riley Hunter was last seen Monday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. at her Rothbury-area home on East McKinley Road. Riley weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

New jail proposal to go before voters in the future.

HART — Voters rejected a proposal for 2.25 millage increase to build a new 144-bed jail and sheriff’s office by a large margin of 3,940-2,450 in the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Now officials are examining why it failed and what can be done to eventually present a...
HART, MI
oceanacountypress.com

NTSB releases preliminary plane crash report.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report for the plane crash in Shelby Township last month that killed two Muskegon County men. Pilot Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County, and his passenger Troy Caris, 48, of Holton, died in the crash near 102nd Avenue...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oceanacountypress.com

Sections of York Road may closed beginning Friday.

HART TOWNSHIP — There is a possibility that sections of York Road could be closed in order for Hallack Contracting to perform road work beginning Friday, Aug. 5, according to the Oceana County Road Commission. Impacted sections of York Road are Taylor to Hazel roads and Filmore to Scout...
HART, MI
iheart.com

Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI

