Read on www.oceanacountypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
Man heading to trial for allegedly killing 69-year-old found dead in backseat of car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of killing 69-year-old Richard John Jekel has been bound over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial on criminal charges of open murder and felony firearm in connection to the June homicide. Devon Tashawn Matthews, 26, appeared before District Court Judge Jennifer...
UpNorthLive.com
Wexford County man arrested for unarmed robbery
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrietta has been arrested for an unarmed robbery, according to the Michigan State Police. Christopher Simmons, 37, has been arraigned for one count of unarmed robbery, one count of larceny in a building and one count larceny from a person. Simmons' bond...
oceanacountypress.com
Hart Police Department sponsors TEAM golf outing Sept. 25.
SHELBY — The Hart Police Department will sponsor its annual TEAM (Teaching, Educating and Mentoring) golf outing at the Oceana Golf Club, located at 3333 W. Weaver Rd., Sunday, Sept. 25. Check in time is 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The outing is a four-person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oceanacountypress.com
Police search for runaway.
OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway. Riley Hunter was last seen Monday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. at her Rothbury-area home on East McKinley Road. Riley weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen...
State police investigate deadly 3-vehicle Kent Co. crash
Michigan State Police say one person died after a three-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon on I-96 in Kent County.
Lake Co. Sheriff Asks Community for Support After Deputy Badly Injured
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for support and prayers after a deputy was hurt in an accident earlier this week. Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin says they received a call Tuesday about an individual that fell from a ladder or roof. When deputies arrived on scene, they realized it was one of their own.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
oceanacountypress.com
New jail proposal to go before voters in the future.
HART — Voters rejected a proposal for 2.25 millage increase to build a new 144-bed jail and sheriff’s office by a large margin of 3,940-2,450 in the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Now officials are examining why it failed and what can be done to eventually present a...
oceanacountypress.com
NTSB releases preliminary plane crash report.
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report for the plane crash in Shelby Township last month that killed two Muskegon County men. Pilot Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County, and his passenger Troy Caris, 48, of Holton, died in the crash near 102nd Avenue...
Surveillance photos capture GR bank robbery suspect
Police are asking the public if they've seen the suspect of a bank robbery who appears in surveillance photos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
Flight instructor talks small plane safety following three crashes
Three small plane crashes have happened in the last month in West Michigan, including Oceana County, Montcalm County and Van Buren County.
oceanacountypress.com
Sections of York Road may closed beginning Friday.
HART TOWNSHIP — There is a possibility that sections of York Road could be closed in order for Hallack Contracting to perform road work beginning Friday, Aug. 5, according to the Oceana County Road Commission. Impacted sections of York Road are Taylor to Hazel roads and Filmore to Scout...
'I know in my heart': Ottawa Co. woman shares frustrating journey of trying to get her tubes tied
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It's been more than a month now since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in that time, many OB/GYN's have seen an increase in requests for sterilization procedures from women. But for one West Michigan woman, she said she's had an...
iheart.com
Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
'I feel like we're being harassed': Eastown business owners say discrimination forced them to shut down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of Eastown Hookah Lounge in Grand Rapids closed their doors and moved out of the building at the corner of Wealthy and Lake and Norwood Ave on July 29. After taking over the business just 14 months ago, they say shutting down was not their choice.
Comments / 0