Toyota Hilux AT44 is a six-wheeled monster truck made for the extremes

Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
Custom 1987 Toyota Dolphin Motorhome Wants Attention, Up For Auction
When you think about pickup-based campers, there's a definite shape and form that comes to mind. That's most especially if you're talking about old ones from the three-to-four decades back. But this custom motorhome found listed on Cars & Bids is a little different. Decorated with a custom-finished exterior made...
This Hellcat-Powered Bentley Turbo R Project Was Inspired by a Render
Inspired by a render he saw online, one guy decided to make a Hellcat-powered Bentley a reality.
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Dodge Isn’t Ditching Hemi V8s Yet
The Challenger and Charger are also supposed to live on…. Dodge, you sly dog you, there you had all of us believing the rumors that the Hemi V8 was a goner as the current Charger and Challenger rode off into the sunset next year. Supposedly, it would be replaced by six-cylinder engines and the upcoming “eMuscle” car to be revealed soon. Then MotorTrend cites unnamed “sources” to contradict what everyone thought they knew while also claiming the Charger and Challenger won’t be set out to pasture.
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?
The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV
A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille?
Have you noticed certain 4x4 trucks from several automakers all have identical yellow lights in their grilles? The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
V-6-powered Ferrari 296 GT3 race car revealed
Ferrari last week gave a first look at its new GT3-spec race car based on the 296 GTB. The car completed its initial shakedown test in April at Ferrari's Fiorano racetrack, and following its homologation process later this year will serve as the replacement for the current 488 GT3. The...
Stolen Ford Raptors Lead To A Stolen Shelby GT500
Criminals aren’t always the sharpest sticks in the bundle…. For a while now, some car thieves have decided to skip stealing from car owners and even dealerships, going instead straight to the source: automakers. We’ve covered several stories of vehicles swiped from factory lots and it happened again. On July 28, four Ford Raptors were boosted from a holding lot in Dearborn, but police were hot on the trail and in the process found a stolen Shelby GT500.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Motorcycle Monday: Indian Papoose
At first glance, the Indian Papoose might make you laugh and I get why. They’re weird looking, almost as comical as that scooter from Dumb And Dumber, but they were instrumental in warfare back in their day. If you didn’t already know that it’s okay to be shocked since most military hardware looks pretty fierce if not practically utilitarian. With the Papoose, that odd design served a very specific purpose, making it quite innovative for the time.
