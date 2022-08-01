DC Fire and EMS seeks diverse firefighter/EMT recruits

Pet owners could be eligible for refunds from a Maryland pet store if the dogs they got have certain conditions. Under the settlement reached between online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online LLC and its owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, customers who purchased dogs — since Jan. 1, 2020 — that have certain conditions could get a refund or get compensation for what they have spent on treating their pets.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO