DC Fire and EMS seeks diverse firefighter/EMT recruits

School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family in 2020 because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal court records. Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced...
DC metro unemployment creeps up
Unemployment rates in June were lower than a year ago in almost all metropolitan areas, though the unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area crept up from the previous month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the D.C. region’s jobless rate in June was 3.7%, up from 3.3% in May. In June 2021, the D.C. metro’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.
DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest
A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road in Northwest D.C as the officer was directing traffic. A spokesperson with the D.C. police said the driver of...
When do DC-area students head back to school?
For many D.C.-area school systems, August means getting ready to return to the classroom. Here’s a breakdown of when students across the area go back to school.
DC area to see another round of storms Saturday
The pattern of hot days and stormy afternoons in the D.C. area is expected to continue this weekend. Here’s what you need to know. The National Weather Service said it is expecting an increasing chance of flooding through Saturday with “unsettled conditions” continuing for the entire weekend.
‘When thunder roars, head indoors’ — lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service
After four people were hit, and three killed, by lightning in D.C.’s Lafayette Square, the National Weather Service is out with a warning: The safest place to be during a thunderstorm is indoors. “If you’re outside under a tree, under grandstands, under a gazebo or pavilion … None of...
Man arrested in June stabbing aboard a Metrobus in DC
Metro Transit police have arrested a suspect in connection with the June stabbing aboard a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Jabari Tate, 23, faces a charge of assault with intent to kill. Metro Transit police tweeted Wednesday that the Southeast D.C. man was arrested without incident in Northeast on Tuesday with...
I-66 toll lanes scheduled to open in December
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line.
Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a man dead.
Settlement reached with pet store owners who violated Maryland’s puppy mill ban
Pet owners could be eligible for refunds from a Maryland pet store if the dogs they got have certain conditions. Under the settlement reached between online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online LLC and its owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, customers who purchased dogs — since Jan. 1, 2020 — that have certain conditions could get a refund or get compensation for what they have spent on treating their pets.
Maryland trauma support group’s dance troupe advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’
It’s all yes’s for a local trauma support group that just competed on “America’s Got Talent: Ballet After Dark” — and it hopes that the recent performance on the show spreads the message of support. “We’ve turned our trauma into triumph,” said Tyde-Courtney Edwards,...
