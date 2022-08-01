Harassment Investigation Concludes As Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams Returns to KDGS Wichita.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 50s died from his injuries Friday night after an SUV hit him in the street as police said, he was pushing a lawnmower. This happened a little before 10:20 p.m. near 58th Street South and Broadway. Police said the SUV was traveling north on Broadway when it hit the man in the street.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO