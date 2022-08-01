ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Harassment Investigation Concludes As Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams Returns to KDGS Wichita.

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Woman pleads in McPherson man’s murder

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge. Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. […]
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Wichita man pleads guilty to stabbing, killing cousin

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his cousin in January of 2021. Jason Payne, 39, was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 29, 2022. Police said they found Payne in the middle of the street near 13th […]
Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 50s died from his injuries Friday night after an SUV hit him in the street as police said, he was pushing a lawnmower. This happened a little before 10:20 p.m. near 58th Street South and Broadway. Police said the SUV was traveling north on Broadway when it hit the man in the street.
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
