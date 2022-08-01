Harassment Investigation Concludes As Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams Returns to KDGS Wichita.

Read on www.insideradio.com
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Man injured in stabbing on East Lincoln
One person has potentially critical injuries after being cut Friday morning.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
KWCH.com
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
Spangles check presented to Jones family
A $17,100 check was presented by Spangles to the Jones family on Wednesday. The restaurant held a donation drive for the family.
Woman pleads in McPherson man’s murder
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge. Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Wichita man pleads guilty to stabbing, killing cousin
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his cousin in January of 2021. Jason Payne, 39, was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 29, 2022. Police said they found Payne in the middle of the street near 13th […]
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
KWCH.com
Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 50s died from his injuries Friday night after an SUV hit him in the street as police said, he was pushing a lawnmower. This happened a little before 10:20 p.m. near 58th Street South and Broadway. Police said the SUV was traveling north on Broadway when it hit the man in the street.
Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
Sedgwick County to pay $190,000 to former inmate after 2020 assault in courthouse
Court records say the inmate was shoved against the wall and struck in the head.
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
