Westbound Highway 37 to close from Vallejo to Sears Point for five nights

Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes
A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay, threatening homes and putting up smoke. At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Blvd. in Martinez.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Occurs Near Vacaville Involving Semi
Hawkins Road Intersection in Elmira Site of Semi Accident With Train. An Amtrak train accident involving a semi occurred on August 3 in Elmira, which is near Vacaville. The big rig, which is thought to have been hauling a large load of gravel, was on the tracks when it was struck by Amtrak train 541 around 12:20 p.m. at the Hawkins Road intersection with Lewis Road. The train was following its route from Sacramento to San Jose when it struck the semi. At the time, there were 115 people on board the train, including crew and passengers. The train was delayed by almost two hours due to the collision. No injuries were reported.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Growing Rapidly Near Clearlake Prompting Road Closures and Evacuations
Scanner traffic indicates that around 1:05 p.m. a vegetation fire ignited near the intersection of Highway 52 and Ogulin Canyon Road northeast of Clearlake. A full wildland response including ground and air resources has been dispatched to the incident as it grew to 5-7 acres in size growing at a rapid rate of spread.
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Vasco Road
At 10:19 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood. Upon arrival, Engine 93 reporting at least 3-acres of fire line. All units were requested to continue which included CALFIRE.
Big rig, multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; 7 hurt
FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.The Fairfield Fire Department said crews initially responded at 3:13 p.m. to the crash between Manuel Campos and Air Base Parkway. The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and at least three other vehicles were involved. The fire department said three people were taken to a local trauma center, while four other people were treated at the scene for moderate to minor injuries.By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked. towed away.There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Fairfield. According to the officials, a person was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. The victim was struck [..]
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood
At 6:20 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Marsh Creek Road near Camino Diablo in unincorporated Brentwood. As units were responded, the fire was estimated at 1/4 acre in size. Engine 92 and battalion 9...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
L.A. Weekly
Lanes Blocked after Five-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]
MARIN COUNTY, CA (August 2, 2022) – A five-vehicle crash on Highway 101 blocked all the southbound lanes in Marin County Tuesday morning. According to the CHP, the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. just south of Seminary Drive and scattered a lot of debris in lanes of the highway.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Windsor promotes parks director to town manager
Jon Davis has been appointed town manager for the town of Windsor. Davis will replace Mark Linder, who served as interim town manager after Ken MacNab retired in December 2021. Davis has served as the Sonoma County town’s parks and recreation director. “We considered two dozen highly qualified, top-notch...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Reopened]Road Closure Near Ukiah After Logging Truck Incident on Highway 101 Offramp
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a logging truck incident has blocked the northbound Highway 101 offramp to State Route 253 south of Ukiah. California Highway Patrol officers are considering shutting down the #1 lane of the Highway and crews are attempting to clean...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
L.A. Weekly
Roni Gage Fatally Struck DUI Pedestrian Collision on Dougherty Road [Dublin, CA]
Giovanni Fissore Arrested after Pedestrian Crash near Houston Place. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 10:00 p.m., near the 6200 block of Dougherty Road. According to Dublin Police, Gage was walking along the southbound lanes when she was fatally struck by Chevrolet SUV, driven by Fissore. Emergency crews...
Comments / 0