Westbound Highway 37 to close from Vallejo to Sears Point for five nights

Hawkins Road Intersection in Elmira Site of Semi Accident With Train. An Amtrak train accident involving a semi occurred on August 3 in Elmira, which is near Vacaville. The big rig, which is thought to have been hauling a large load of gravel, was on the tracks when it was struck by Amtrak train 541 around 12:20 p.m. at the Hawkins Road intersection with Lewis Road. The train was following its route from Sacramento to San Jose when it struck the semi. At the time, there were 115 people on board the train, including crew and passengers. The train was delayed by almost two hours due to the collision. No injuries were reported.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO