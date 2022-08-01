ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westbound Highway 37 to close from Vallejo to Sears Point for five nights

By EMILY CHARRIER INDEX-TRIBUNE EDITOR, PUBLISHER
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
CALISTOGA, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Vallejo#Potholes#Traffic#Sears Point#Caltrans#State Route 37#State Route 121#Sb 1
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Accident Occurs Near Vacaville Involving Semi

Hawkins Road Intersection in Elmira Site of Semi Accident With Train. An Amtrak train accident involving a semi occurred on August 3 in Elmira, which is near Vacaville. The big rig, which is thought to have been hauling a large load of gravel, was on the tracks when it was struck by Amtrak train 541 around 12:20 p.m. at the Hawkins Road intersection with Lewis Road. The train was following its route from Sacramento to San Jose when it struck the semi. At the time, there were 115 people on board the train, including crew and passengers. The train was delayed by almost two hours due to the collision. No injuries were reported.
VACAVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Vasco Road

At 10:19 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood. Upon arrival, Engine 93 reporting at least 3-acres of fire line. All units were requested to continue which included CALFIRE.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig, multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; 7 hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.The Fairfield Fire Department said crews initially responded at 3:13 p.m. to the crash between Manuel Campos and Air Base Parkway. The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and at least three other vehicles were involved. The fire department said three people were taken to a local trauma center, while four other people were treated at the scene for moderate to minor injuries.By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked.  towed away.There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County

A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Windsor promotes parks director to town manager

Jon Davis has been appointed town manager for the town of Windsor. Davis will replace Mark Linder, who served as interim town manager after Ken MacNab retired in December 2021. Davis has served as the Sonoma County town’s parks and recreation director. “We considered two dozen highly qualified, top-notch...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy