mauinow.com
Maui managed retreat fund would come to rescue when infrastructure falls into ocean
West Maui has nine condo complexes at risk of falling into the ocean. The road fronting Kaʻopala Bay, along with water and sewer lines, may soon be under water. And many West Maui county parks are threatened by coastal erosion. That’s why Council Member Tamara Paltin, whose residency seat...
hawaiipublicradio.org
'Community Cat Count' on Maui to help manage feline population
Maui is estimated to be home to over 40,000 free-roaming cats. Now the Maui Humane Society is implementing an island-wide “Community Cat Count.”. It’s part of the groundbreaking research conducted by DC Cat Count, a Washington-based organization that monitors cat populations. The Maui Humane Society established a Trap-Neuter-Return...
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
New York state health commissioner warns 'hundreds' more may be infected with polio
A polio case in Rockland County, New York, may be the "tip of the iceberg," state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett warned Thursday, after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in an adjacent county. Urging unvaccinated residents to get immunized against the virus, Bassett said there was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
SEC sues Semisub’s founders for fraud, alleging they used investor funds for psychics and drugs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founders of Hawaii’s Semisub tour boat, alleging they used money from investors to pay for psychics, drugs and rent. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the SEC alleged that since 2017 Curtiss and Denise Jackson...
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Drops 10 Hawaii Routes | Fare War Starts | Expedia Out
One small consolation amid burgeoning Hawaii vacation costs is that some airfares will remain suppressed for the foreseeable future due to fierce and unending, multi-faceted competition between Southwest Airlines, bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, and others. But that’s just the beginning of the news, as there’s also a significant shift in Southwest’s Hawaii focus that’s in process. Plus, you won’t find some of Hawaiian Air’s flights on Expedia any longer.
hawaiipublicradio.org
More demand for ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi education sparks discussion on the state's constitutional duty
Thousands of public school students are back on campus this week, including a growing number of Hawaiian language immersion students. Increasing demand is sparking conversations around the state’s constitutional duty to provide access to ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian language education. It’s been three years since the...
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
bigislandnow.com
3 Big Island Educators Named as Finalists for Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition. “We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of...
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
KITV.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
lonelyplanet.com
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
Get your FREE Spam musubi from L&L Hawaii
Did you know Monday, Aug. 8 is National SPAM Musubi Day? L&L Hawaii will be giving out free spam musubi's on this day to celebrate.
KHON2
Alohilani Resort Debuts New Buffet Experience
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences. Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii. “It was important for us...
More than half of Hawaii’s rescue-related calls are visitors
So far this year, HFD is still rescuing more visitors than residents. They shared these numbers with KHON2.
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
New York is urging people to get a polio vaccine if they haven't already after the virus was detected in a county with a high rate of vaccine refusal
Rockland County, where the virus was detected, has a vaccination rate of 60.5% among 2-year-olds, compared to the state's average of 79.1%
KITV.com
Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies
HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
