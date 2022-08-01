Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury.

After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.

That means he will miss Juve’s first two matches of Serie A, against Sassuolo on Aug. 15 and Sampdoria on Aug. 22, although he could return in time for the home match against Roma on Aug. 27.

The news is particularly troublesome for Juventus as it is already without Paul Pogba, who has a knee injury and could reportedly miss the rest of 2022, including the World Cup.

Juventus also announced that young French winger Marley Aké, who was promoted from the under-23 team in the second half of last season, will be out for two months after breaking a bone in his right ankle.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports