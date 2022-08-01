ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

By Steph Kukuljan St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Lustron Homes

Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again

ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ballotpedia News

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Approved Ordinances by Glen Carbon Village Board Shuffle Property Lines throughout the Village

A major part of the Village of Glen Carbon’s regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 26 seemed to focus on the shuffling of property lines throughout the village. The first ordinance focused on the new development of Orchard Town Center. The developers requested that outparcels 4 and 5 be adjusted. A proposed purchaser for Outparcel 4, which was reportedly for the construction of an Olive Garden Restaurant, requested 22.5 additional feet of land from the adjoining lot 5. The request was approved.
GLEN CARBON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man killed two days earlier in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Quentin Quinn, 45, was shot and killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Blackstone Avenue. Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman found dead in Midtown building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a Friday morning after a woman was found dead in Midtown St. Louis. The incident happened in the 2700 block of Locust Street near Beaumont Street just before 10 a.m. Police said a woman was found dead inside the building. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Growing Tenants at STL Downtown Airport Bring Jobs to the RegioN

Located just minutes from the Gateway Arch, St. Louis Downtown Airport has long been recognized for providing chartered flights with unparalleled access to downtown St. Louis and the surrounding region, hosting more than 100,000 flight operations annually. Many may not realize, however, that the airport also is home to a host of aerospace tenants, and it is the operations at some of these organizations that have really been taking off and will bring scores of new jobs to the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds

ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce. Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region’s growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale AI’s federal government business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Coyotes become a problem for residents

Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
MANCHESTER, MO

