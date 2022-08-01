Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
City issues nuisance notice, condemnations for controversial downtown St. Louis lofts
ST. LOUIS — City officials this week issued a nuisance notice and condemned four units in a condo building that has been the subject of scrutiny for downtown-area crime, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the building’s lobby. A sign taped Thursday on the Ely Walker...
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes
Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again
ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Hundreds line up in University City for flood assistance as region hammered by more rain
UNIVERSITY CITY — Less than two weeks ago, Phillis Sims woke up around 4 a.m. to her teacup Chihuahua Gigi barking wildly, alerting the University City resident to rising water in her home on Westover Avenue. “Everything in my house was just floating,” she said as she recalled the...
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
Approved Ordinances by Glen Carbon Village Board Shuffle Property Lines throughout the Village
A major part of the Village of Glen Carbon’s regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 26 seemed to focus on the shuffling of property lines throughout the village. The first ordinance focused on the new development of Orchard Town Center. The developers requested that outparcels 4 and 5 be adjusted. A proposed purchaser for Outparcel 4, which was reportedly for the construction of an Olive Garden Restaurant, requested 22.5 additional feet of land from the adjoining lot 5. The request was approved.
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
MoDOT on finished and ongoing road construction in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a lot of ongoing projects in Jefferson County, but at the same time has wrapped up quite a few as well. MoDOT area Engineer Stephen O’Connor goes over some of the road work that was wrapped up recently. O’Connor talks...
EPA orders St. Louis shop to stop selling illegal pesticides
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a St. Louis pest control shop to stop selling and distributing pesticides that were not compliant with federal law.
Police identify man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man killed two days earlier in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Quentin Quinn, 45, was shot and killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Blackstone Avenue. Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the...
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
Woman found dead in Midtown building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a Friday morning after a woman was found dead in Midtown St. Louis. The incident happened in the 2700 block of Locust Street near Beaumont Street just before 10 a.m. Police said a woman was found dead inside the building. No...
Growing Tenants at STL Downtown Airport Bring Jobs to the RegioN
Located just minutes from the Gateway Arch, St. Louis Downtown Airport has long been recognized for providing chartered flights with unparalleled access to downtown St. Louis and the surrounding region, hosting more than 100,000 flight operations annually. Many may not realize, however, that the airport also is home to a host of aerospace tenants, and it is the operations at some of these organizations that have really been taking off and will bring scores of new jobs to the region.
Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds
ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce. Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region’s growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale AI’s federal government business.
Coyotes become a problem for residents
Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
