Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
plainville.ma.us
Presentation on Plainville's Cowboy Town
The Plainville Historical Commission is holding a free presentation on Cowboy Town, our theme park that was located on Route 1 from 1957 - 1960. Cowboy Town was the full frontier experience, complete with cowboys, gun fights, rodeos, a stage coach robbery, and so much more! It also would feature stars of hit westerns, like Joe Conroy and Rex Trailer.
capeandislands.org
Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford
On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials schedule date for former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument
Officials have set the date for former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument. The 30-year-old Correia, who has been in federal custody, was convicted of defrauding investors through his SnoOwl app in addition to extorting money from marijuana companies. Correia reported to federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire,...
ABC6.com
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
newbedford-ma.gov
City Takes Steps To Assist Residents During Heat Wave
Residents Encouraged to Use Cooling Centers At Libraries. New Bedford, Massachusetts – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Southern New England, including New Bedford, from 11:00 am, Thursday, August 4, through 8:00 pm, Friday, August 5. Heat Index values of up to 99 degrees are expected in the city. The current Advisory is likely to be extended into the weekend.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 8, 2022 – August 12, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 8, 2022 – August 12, 2022, and they are as follows. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
New Bedford Police: No Drone Flying Over Feast
If you were planning on capturing some amazing aerial shots of New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this weekend, you’re better off leaving your drone at home. The New Bedford Police Department posted a reminder to its official Facebook page today with the headline “***WARNING***”. “Drone...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WPRI
The biggest Portuguese festival in U.S. returns to New Bedford
The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is back! John Alves stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this 4-day family-friendly event, making its big return since the start of the pandemic. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Pedestrian bridge to be demolished at South Attleboro train station
Construction at the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station will begin in the fall, according to the MBTA.
WBUR
Taunton plant is named by EPA as posing potential health risks, company pushes back
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used widely in their operations. One of those facilities is Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc. in Taunton. The company uses ethylene...
Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought
WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
WCVB
EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near a medical sterilizing plant in Massachusetts and others in 12 more states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. The EPA has notified Professional...
