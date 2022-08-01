ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation

(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
FALL RIVER, MA
plainville.ma.us

Presentation on Plainville's Cowboy Town

The Plainville Historical Commission is holding a free presentation on Cowboy Town, our theme park that was located on Route 1 from 1957 - 1960. Cowboy Town was the full frontier experience, complete with cowboys, gun fights, rodeos, a stage coach robbery, and so much more! It also would feature stars of hit westerns, like Joe Conroy and Rex Trailer.
PLAINVILLE, MA
capeandislands.org

Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford

On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials schedule date for former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument

Officials have set the date for former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument. The 30-year-old Correia, who has been in federal custody, was convicted of defrauding investors through his SnoOwl app in addition to extorting money from marijuana companies. Correia reported to federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire,...
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
newbedford-ma.gov

City Takes Steps To Assist Residents During Heat Wave

Residents Encouraged to Use Cooling Centers At Libraries. New Bedford, Massachusetts – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Southern New England, including New Bedford, from 11:00 am, Thursday, August 4, through 8:00 pm, Friday, August 5. Heat Index values of up to 99 degrees are expected in the city. The current Advisory is likely to be extended into the weekend.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police: No Drone Flying Over Feast

If you were planning on capturing some amazing aerial shots of New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this weekend, you’re better off leaving your drone at home. The New Bedford Police Department posted a reminder to its official Facebook page today with the headline “***WARNING***”. “Drone...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

The biggest Portuguese festival in U.S. returns to New Bedford

The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is back! John Alves stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this 4-day family-friendly event, making its big return since the start of the pandemic. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought

WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
WEYMOUTH, MA
ecori.org

Time to ZAP Blackstone Again

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
PAWTUCKET, RI
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA

