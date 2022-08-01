ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Search suspended for missing Morgantown man

By Mike Nolting
Metro News
 3 days ago
wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

 

Metro News

MSHA issues report in fatal Randolph County mining fatality

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal mine safety and health investigators have issued two citations and and order over a fatal accident at a Randolph County mining operation from last year. The citations stem from the accident August 11h at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Carter-Roag Coal...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Alleged large-scale Ohio County drug dealers face federal charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Five defendants, described by authorities, as large-scale drug dealers in Ohio County have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Bill Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for Northern West Virginia, was surrounded by law enforcement members when he made the announcement in Wheeling Wednesday morning. He said those arrested were dealing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Marshall County

DALLAS, W.Va. — The storm which caused a swath of damage through part of Marshall County Monday night was a tornado. National Weather Service officials spent much of Tuesday in the Dallas community taking a look at the pattern of damage as well as pictures and videos provided by eyewitnesses.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Photo gallery: West Virginia holds fourth preseason practice in hot conditions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia held its fourth practice on the fourth day of fall camp Thursday at the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field. The Mountaineers begin the regular season Thursday, September 1 at Pitt. Twenty-one practices and exactly four weeks separate West Virginia from the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fall semester move-in begins at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students will begin moving in for the fall semester at Fairmont State University Thursday in time for the start of classes next Monday. The process this year will be done under completely different rules as coronavirus response moves to an endemic level, according to assistant vice president of enrollment and student life Alicia Kalka.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Largest charter school in the state begins classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown, one of the new public charter schools in the Mountain State. West Virginia has had no charter schools until now, after passing a state law allowing them in 2019. Charter...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

World War II veteran marks 100th birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — “Healthy living and being active” are the most important actions for people wanting to live to 100, according to one West Virginian. The Harrison County Commission recognized Robert Harold on Tuesday for the milestone. Harold, a Harrisville native, served in World War II as...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

