Search suspended for missing Morgantown man

MSHA issues report in fatal Randolph County mining fatality
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal mine safety and health investigators have issued two citations and and order over a fatal accident at a Randolph County mining operation from last year. The citations stem from the accident August 11h at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Carter-Roag Coal...
Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
Alleged large-scale Ohio County drug dealers face federal charges
WHEELING, W.Va. — Five defendants, described by authorities, as large-scale drug dealers in Ohio County have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Bill Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for Northern West Virginia, was surrounded by law enforcement members when he made the announcement in Wheeling Wednesday morning. He said those arrested were dealing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
WVRC Media, PR Plus Events collect relief supplies, cash for eastern Kentucky flood victims
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVRC Media and Morgantown-based PR Plus are collecting backpacks and supplies for flood victims in eastern Kentucky at the Greer Building on Earl Core Road or at 150 Clay Street. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Thursday, Bridgeport resident Joe Kinzer said he has taken four...
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Marshall County
DALLAS, W.Va. — The storm which caused a swath of damage through part of Marshall County Monday night was a tornado. National Weather Service officials spent much of Tuesday in the Dallas community taking a look at the pattern of damage as well as pictures and videos provided by eyewitnesses.
Photo gallery: West Virginia holds fourth preseason practice in hot conditions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia held its fourth practice on the fourth day of fall camp Thursday at the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field. The Mountaineers begin the regular season Thursday, September 1 at Pitt. Twenty-one practices and exactly four weeks separate West Virginia from the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
Fall semester move-in begins at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students will begin moving in for the fall semester at Fairmont State University Thursday in time for the start of classes next Monday. The process this year will be done under completely different rules as coronavirus response moves to an endemic level, according to assistant vice president of enrollment and student life Alicia Kalka.
Largest charter school in the state begins classes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown, one of the new public charter schools in the Mountain State. West Virginia has had no charter schools until now, after passing a state law allowing them in 2019. Charter...
World War II veteran marks 100th birthday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — “Healthy living and being active” are the most important actions for people wanting to live to 100, according to one West Virginian. The Harrison County Commission recognized Robert Harold on Tuesday for the milestone. Harold, a Harrisville native, served in World War II as...
Stratford likes team’s potential, but not paying much mind to No. 6 preseason ranking
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off a 12-3-6 season in which it reached the quarterfinal stage of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia’s men’s soccer team is ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings preseason poll. “It is a nice feeling to get the recognition and hopefully...
Brown, Lesley believe experience of transfers on back end a big benefit to defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met the media following the first practice of fall camp, he made it known cornerbacks Wesley McCormick and Rashad Ajayi factor heavily into the team’s defensive plans. “We brought them in here for two reasons — we thought...
