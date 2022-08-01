David Trimble's extraordinary life of ups and downs

www.bbc.co.uk
Lord Trimble receives the respect in death he deserved in life, funeral told
As Lord David Trimble’s biographer Lord Godson looked down from the pulpit at the array of faces below, it gave him pause for thought.Perhaps, he told mourners, the name of his book on the Nobel Peace Prize winning politician was no longer appropriate.“The distinguished congregation gathered here today in this kirk, at short notice, in August, is proof positive of one thing – that the title of David’s biography, Himself Alone, is in some urgent need of revision,” he said.“For David has never been less alone.”Listening on inside Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish President...
U.K.・
Stormont Assembly reconvenes for special sitting to pay tribute to Lord Trimble
Stormont Assembly reconvened on Tuesday, 2 August, for a special sitting in tribute to Lord David Trimble.Lord Trimble died at the age of 77 on 25 July. His funeral took place in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday.The former Ulster Unionist Party leader was one of the principle architects of the peace deal and the devolved institutions in Belfast.“I have no doubt that history will be very kind to David Trimble for the huge part that he played,” Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaBoris Johnson and other political leaders gather for David Trimble’s funeralGood Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont.Sir Jeffrey said his party can only make a decision on its next move when the incoming prime minister is in office and has made clear their intent on Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.His comments came ahead of the latest attempt to restore the political institutions in Belfast by way of a recalled sitting of the Assembly.Wednesday afternoon’s bid, instigated by the SDLP, is set to again end in failure as the DUP has made clear it will continue to...
BBC
Stormont recall: Third attempt to fully restore NI Assembly fails
A third attempt to elect a new Speaker at Stormont and allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to function fully again has failed. Assembly members met following a recall petition, spearheaded by the SDLP, which wanted a debate on the cost of living crisis. The DUP refuses to nominate a Speaker...
BBC
