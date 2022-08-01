ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Life’s A Beach: TODAY fan plays trivia to win tropical getaway

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Hoda Kotb Gets Candid About a Difficult Time in Her Career

A longtime correspondent for NBC's Dateline, and currently one-half of the anchoring team at the Today show, Hoda Kotb has led an impressive career, but becoming one of the most recognized faces on daytime TV hasn't always been smooth sailing. In a clip from her show 4th Hour with Hoda...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

They’re fans too! Jenna and Hoda gush over ‘The Bear’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are the newest members to join the "Jeremey Allen White" fan club. On "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" the co-hosts discussed FX on Hulu's breakout hit show "The Bear" and the internet's latest, shameless obsession with the lead actor, Jeremy Allen White. "The Bear"...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Life S A Beach
ETOnline.com

Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday

Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland

Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
MALIBU, CA
TODAY.com

What is a coney dog? Al Roker learns the history behind an iconic Detroit food

To many, Coney Island is one of America’s most historic boardwalk escapes in Brooklyn, New York, home to a famous amusement park and the original Nathan's Famous hot dog stand. But in Michigan, a coney isn’t a theme park, it’s a food — specifically a hot dog smothered in chili, then topped with mustard and chopped onions. And the roots of this savory dish date back to early 1900s.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy