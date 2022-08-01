Life’s A Beach: TODAY fan plays trivia to win tropical getaway

www.today.com
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
TODAY.com
Ahoy-da! Hoda Kotb shares new pic of Haley and Hope from family boating adventure
Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!. Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's...
TODAY.com
These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the ground
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share what they’re loving right now in the latest "Faves and Finds" segment. Hoda picks the Yonanas machine and Jenna selects honey lemon candy from Betterbee.July 12, 2022.
Hoda Kotb Gets Candid About a Difficult Time in Her Career
A longtime correspondent for NBC's Dateline, and currently one-half of the anchoring team at the Today show, Hoda Kotb has led an impressive career, but becoming one of the most recognized faces on daytime TV hasn't always been smooth sailing. In a clip from her show 4th Hour with Hoda...
TODAY.com
They’re fans too! Jenna and Hoda gush over ‘The Bear’
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are the newest members to join the "Jeremey Allen White" fan club. On "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" the co-hosts discussed FX on Hulu's breakout hit show "The Bear" and the internet's latest, shameless obsession with the lead actor, Jeremy Allen White. "The Bear"...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
TODAY.com
Country band Lady A says member Charles Kelley is embarking on ‘journey to sobriety’
One of country music's hottest bands is postponing an upcoming tour so one of its members can focus on their health. On Thursday, Lady A announced that its Request Line tour is on hold until next year while Charles Kelley embarks on "a journey to sobriety." The group broke the...
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
The View hosts shocked after Whoopi Goldberg gives them a ‘rear’ look & flaunts her figure during game on live TV show
WHOOPI Goldberg has left her cohosts on The View in shock after showing off her "rear view" during a live show. The moderator flaunted her figure during a game with guest Michael Strahan. Good Morning America star Michael joined the co-hosts to play a special The View edition of The...
ETOnline.com
Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday
Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
People
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting with Daughter Mila at Summer Camp Pickup: Watch
Jenna Bush Hager is thrilled to be welcoming her daughter home from summer camp. On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Bush Hager opened up to co-host Hoda Kotb about picking up her oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, from her summer at Camp Longhorn in Texas. The camp is the same one Bush Hager attended as a kid.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
realitytitbit.com
Brittish Williams has scored mom, shoe design and TV goals by early 30s
Wondering the age of Brittish Williams? Well, considering she’s a mom to a young son, shoe designer and Basketball Wives cast member, she’s certainly ticked off a number of goals despite only being in her 30s. She was previously engaged to Obras Sanitarias player Lorenzo Gordon when she...
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
realitytitbit.com
Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland
Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
TODAY.com
What is a coney dog? Al Roker learns the history behind an iconic Detroit food
To many, Coney Island is one of America’s most historic boardwalk escapes in Brooklyn, New York, home to a famous amusement park and the original Nathan's Famous hot dog stand. But in Michigan, a coney isn’t a theme park, it’s a food — specifically a hot dog smothered in chili, then topped with mustard and chopped onions. And the roots of this savory dish date back to early 1900s.
