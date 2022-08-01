ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Individual Investors are Coming Back to Tech Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy