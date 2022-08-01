Read on www.yardbarker.com
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, sentenced to nine years in prison
The United States government is in the process of working on a deal to bring Brittney Griner home, but the WNBA star has been sentenced in the meantime. Griner was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors were seeking a 9.5-year prison sentence on the drug charges.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Ukrainian families navigate green corridor to Russian-occupied territories
CNN’s Nic Robertson speaks with Ukrainians navigating the route toward Russian-occupied territory, south of Zaporizhzhia, to reunite with family. Flooding in the region has turned the road to mud.
Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the government of Brazil’s third-largest state has given up a legal fight over protecting a state park in one of the Amazon’s most biodiverse areas. The upshot of that decision is that a man responsible for the deforestation of huge swaths of protected land wins with finality a lawsuit against the government. The park will cease to exist. Antonio José Rossi Junqueira Vilela has been fined millions of dollars for deforestation in Brazil and for stealing thousands of hectares (acres) of the Amazon rainforest. Yet it was a company linked to him that filed a lawsuit against the state of Mato Grosso, alleging it had improperly set the borders of the Cristalino II State Park. The park stretches for 118,000 hectares (292,000 acres), larger than New York City, and lies in the transition zone between the Amazon and drier Cerrado biomes. It is home to the endemic white-fronted spider monkey (Ateles marginatus), a species endangered due to habitat loss. In a 3-2 decision, Mato Grosso´s upper court ruled that the government’s creation of the park in 2001 was illegal because it took place without public consultation.
