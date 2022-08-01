Bergen County Prosecutor Charges North Bergen Man With 3-Year Old Fairview Murder

hudsontv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting
A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought
A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says
A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses. A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MILLSTONE MAN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of...
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone said.
wrnjradio.com
CrimeStoppers: Reward offered in Morris County pharmacy burglary
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for a burglary of a pharmacy in Morris Plains Borough. The burglary occurred on Monday, August 1 at around...
Warren County Man Filed Bogus Report Claiming Bank Teller Stole Money, Police Say
A Warren County man was charged after filing a bogus police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his deposit, authorities said. The Great Meadows man — whose name was not released — filed a police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his money after making a deposit at a bank in Washington Township (Morris County) on Wednesday, July 27, police said in a release on Wednesday, August 3.
NJ toddler's disappearance went unreported for 3 years, now mother's boyfriend charged with murder
Matthew Chiles III, 29, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains charges in addition to the murder charge.
Attorney sues Montclair, first responders, alleging years of stalking and harassment
Bloomfield attorney Theodore Bohn has filed a lawsuit against the Township of Montclair, Bloomfield resident Alex J. Timoff, 30 unnamed individuals and three unnamed juridical entities, alleging more than 15 years of “relentless and widespread” stalking and harassment. The alleged acts are in retaliation for Bohn’s work on...
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
Mom’s boyfriend allegedly kills one of her twin daughters, police in NJ say
EDISON, NJ (PIX11) — Police conducting a recent welfare check on twin 5-year-old girls had a horrifying realization: one of the girls had been missing since 2019, officials said Tuesday. Officers arrested the mother’s boyfriend on murder charges in the child’s death. Matthew Chiles, 29, was also charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and […]
Cyclist Struck By Car In Newark: DEVELOPING
A cyclist was struck by a car in Newark, developing reports say. The bicyclist was hit near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Ambulance and police crews were at the scene, the initial report says. Authorities did...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
'Unfortunate Accident': Englewood Driver Who Hit Girl, 6, On Maywood Street Not At Fault: Chief
UPDATE: A crash that critically injured a 6-year-old girl whose family had just moved to Maywood was a "serious and unfortunate accident" and not the fault of the 25-year-old driver from Englewood, the borough's police chief said. A delivery van that had stopped in front of a house on Spring...
Two Charged for Illegal Guns in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Two people have been charged for illegal gun possession in Newark. According...
Grand jury indicts ex-Paterson cop accused of beating, kneeing man in hallway
A grand jury indicted a fired Paterson police officer for allegedly beating and kneeing a man in a hallway and then lying about it in a police report, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Spencer Finch, 45, of Mahwah, was indicted by a Passaic County grand jury on...
