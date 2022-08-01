EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis

Read on www.agriculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a 'one-off'
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively. "This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to...
Ukraine increases 2022 crop forecast to 65-67 mln T of grain -PM
KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's forecast for its wartime 2022 harvest has increased to 65-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday. In a Telegram message, he praised farmers for pressing ahead with the harvest despite the war, even in areas...
WRAPUP 8-Ukrainian grain ship heads through safe waters, but economy is still in doldrums
(Adds grain forecast, Ukraine's dismissal of Schroeder comments, Russia's support for China in dispute with U.S. over Taiwan) * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine inspected in Turkey. * Ship, headed for Lebanon, transits Bosphorus. * Shipment is first of kind to leave Ukraine in wartime. * But Ukrainian leader says much...
WRAPUP 7-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says first grain ship 'nothing', economy in coma
(Adds grain ship passing Bosphorus; Russia saying U.S. directly involved in conflict) * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine inspected in Turkey. * Shipment is first of kind to leave Ukraine in wartime. * But Ukrainian leader says much more is needed. * Kyiv urgently needs to ship 10 mln tonnes to...
Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
Three ships plan to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday -Turkish minister
ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said there are plans for three ships to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday under the deal to unblock the country's grain exports, his ministry said on Thursday. Akar also said an empty ship was expected to head towards...
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
UPDATE 4-First Ukraine grain ship passes through Bosphorus en route to Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait on Wednesday en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis. The Razoni left...
Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, traders union says
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union's statement said the volume included 12.6 million tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 3.6 tonnes per hectare and 4.4 million tonnes of barley with a yield of 3.38 tonnes per hectare.
GRAINS-Grains ease with Ukraine exports, economy in focus
* Three more grain vessels to depart from Ukraine * Trading cautious as U.S. jobs data awaited for economy gauge (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures edged lower on Friday, curbed by news of further grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine and investor caution over the economy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Mixed weather for U.S. crops and signs of renewed import demand this week helped limit losses, traders said. Financial markets were subdued as participants awaited July U.S. jobs figures amid persisting worries over an economic downturn. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.48% at $7.78-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT. CBOT corn was down 0.08% at $6.05-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans inched down 0.08% to $14.17-1/2 a bushel. Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, the organisation arranging the operation said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from Odesa on Monday, while a vessel bound for Ukraine was being inspected on Friday in Turkey under a safe-passage agreement aimed at easing food supply tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resumption of Ukrainian maritime trade has weighed on grain price this week, with Chicago wheat hitting a six-month low, although brisk international wheat demand and chatter of Chinese interest in U.S. soybeans has lent some support. "Wheat prices are cheap, given the current tight supply situation, and we see strong demand coming from key importers," said one Singapore-based trader. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 778.75 -3.75 -0.48 770.75 1.04 CBOT corn 605.75 -0.50 -0.08 593.25 2.11 CBOT soy 1417.50 -0.25 -0.02 1339.25 5.84 Paris wheat 341.75 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 23.49 Paris maize untraded 226.00 Paris rape 645.00 -3.50 -0.54 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 88.02 -0.52 -0.59 75.21 17.03 Euro/dlr 1.02 0.00 -0.13 1.1368 -10.01 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)
UPDATE 1-Syrian ship with grain Ukraine says was stolen leaves Lebanon
(Adds details, background) Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship which Ukraine says is carrying grain stolen by invading Russian forces left Lebanon on Thursday en route to Syria, a Lebanese minister said. The Laodicea had docked in Lebanon's Tripoli port on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
WRAPUP 9-Russian ceasefire, pullout must precede any dialogue, Ukraine says
(Recasts and writes through) * Ukraine dismisses Schroeder comments on 'negotiated solution' to war. * Schroeder 'voice of Russian royal court', Zelenskiy aide says. * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine en route to Lebanon. * Ship cargo a fraction of crop Kyiv must sell to salvage economy: Zelenskiy. By Natalia Zinets,...
Indonesia to boost sorghum, corn production to secure grain supplies
JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand the cultivation of sorghum and corn to help secure grain supplies, with global imports of wheat disrupted by the war in Ukraine, a senior cabinet minister said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian country mostly consumes rice as a staple food, but it...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 10-16
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug 10-16, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Ukraine could start exports of new wheat crop via ports in September - official
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said on Friday. Ukraine hopes in several months to increase shipments of grain through the route to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month from 1 million tonnes expected in August, the official, Taras Vysotskiy, said. Such volumes will allow Ukraine to receive enough funds so it does not have to reduce its sowing plans, the official said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
