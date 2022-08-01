EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis

* Three more grain vessels to depart from Ukraine * Trading cautious as U.S. jobs data awaited for economy gauge (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures edged lower on Friday, curbed by news of further grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine and investor caution over the economy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Mixed weather for U.S. crops and signs of renewed import demand this week helped limit losses, traders said. Financial markets were subdued as participants awaited July U.S. jobs figures amid persisting worries over an economic downturn. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.48% at $7.78-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT. CBOT corn was down 0.08% at $6.05-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans inched down 0.08% to $14.17-1/2 a bushel. Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, the organisation arranging the operation said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from Odesa on Monday, while a vessel bound for Ukraine was being inspected on Friday in Turkey under a safe-passage agreement aimed at easing food supply tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resumption of Ukrainian maritime trade has weighed on grain price this week, with Chicago wheat hitting a six-month low, although brisk international wheat demand and chatter of Chinese interest in U.S. soybeans has lent some support. "Wheat prices are cheap, given the current tight supply situation, and we see strong demand coming from key importers," said one Singapore-based trader. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 778.75 -3.75 -0.48 770.75 1.04 CBOT corn 605.75 -0.50 -0.08 593.25 2.11 CBOT soy 1417.50 -0.25 -0.02 1339.25 5.84 Paris wheat 341.75 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 23.49 Paris maize untraded 226.00 Paris rape 645.00 -3.50 -0.54 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 88.02 -0.52 -0.59 75.21 17.03 Euro/dlr 1.02 0.00 -0.13 1.1368 -10.01 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)

