Old Navy Announces ‘Price’ Freeze On Back To School Clothes

Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
KDWN
9 Dog Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casino Wants Your Elf On Their Shelf
It’s only August, but a Las Vegas casino is already thinking about Christmas. Fox5Vegas reported this week that our local Silverton casino is looking for unused Elf on the Shelf dolls. The casino resort is asking the local Las Vegas community to donate any old Elf on the Shelf toys they no longer need. But don’t worry about your old pal Peppermint, or whatever you dubbed your elf. They’ll get a cushy retirement and you’ll get a fun compensation package. If you send in your old elf to the Silverton casino, they will send you a thank you. That includes an official retirement certificate for your elf. But you’ll get something too! A voucher good for a complimentary cocktail at Silverton. And if you’re the good-doing type, you’ll be happy to hear that the property is also donating a toy to the Las Vegas toy drive on the behalf of your elf.
Fox5 KVVU
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting Las Vegas schools; what CCSD is doing to address the issue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just last month superintendent Jesus Jara said that this shortage is a challenge for CCSD and that the district is working with the teacher’s union along with human resources recruitment department to address the issue. CCSD said it has more than 1,300 teacher vacancies...
2news.com
Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas
On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
WATCH: Las Vegas shop owner stabs would-be thief multiple times
In a dramatic surveillance video, the owner of a local smoke shop defended himself with a knife from three would-be thiefs - identified only as juveniles - after one of them jumped the counter.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
cwlasvegas.com
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
vegas24seven.com
Great Buns Bakery celebrates 40 years of sweet delights and delicious breads with Mayor Goodman, August 16
In 1982, Tony Madonia Sr. moved to Las Vegas and, along with his father. Augie Madonia and Linda Madonia, opened Great Buns Bakery. As third-generation bakers,. they took great pride in creating the finest bread, rolls, and pastries, and today, the fourth- generation bakers continue this tradition celebrating 40 years...
KDWN
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group announced by Nevada state Attorney General Aaron Ford and Clark County officials followed findings last week by a congressional oversight panel that company executives used deception, harassment and “potentially unlawful” tactics last year to force tenants out. Siegel Group says Wednesday it wasn’t called or interviewed by the U.S. House committee that produced the report. The company says it operates lawfully.
80+ school crossing guard positions still open as CCSD school year set to begin
There is an immediate need for more than 80 crossing guards just days before the start of a new school year.
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
Clark County taken off ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, CDC reports
Clark County is no longer classified at "high" community level for COVID-19, moving to "medium" in an update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Life Is Beautiful Festival Releases 2022 Culinary Lineup
The countdown clock is ticking. This fall the Life Is Beautiful festival will transform 18...
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
