Mandatory stage 2 water restrictions in effect for McAllen Public Utility water customers

City of Combes distributing bottled water to residents due to unsafe tap water
City leaders in Combes continue to warn residents against consuming their tap water – even if they boil it. On Friday, the city announced the tap water had elevated levels of nitrite, which can pose health risks. The city distributed bottled water to residents and said they are working...
City of Primera to distribute water bottles
The city of Primera will be distributing water bottles at Primera Park by city hall Wednesday afternoon. The distribution will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last. There will be a limit of one case per household, officials said. Residents are asked to bring a current...
Hidalgo County health authority urges caution as COVID variant infections continue to rise
Coronavirus cases in Hidalgo County are rising. The health department reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 1,283 new positive cases in the county in a report covering a four-day period from July 29 through August 1. “The problem has never been over,” said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. “Now,...
Rio Grande City enters stage 2 of drought contingency plan
Car washing and irrigation will be limited for Rio Grande City residents after the city entered stage 2 of its drought contingency plan. The latest numbers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality show Starr County is in a moderate drought condition. As a result, the city has entered into...
McAllen announces stricter water restrictions
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
Construction underway for new water tower in Cameron County
Cameron County is growing and the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation is now set to expand its service area. The old water tower in Rio Hondo on FM 510 is finally shutting down and being replaced with a brand new $4.3 million one just down the road. "We'll have...
Primera to distribute water cases to residents
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
McAllen commissioners approve new district maps
The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
Nursery in Pharr recommends drought tolerant plants
Water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs remain low. As a result, Valley cities and public utilities are implementing state two drought plans and restricting water usage. The most recent drought map shows moderate drought conditions for a majority of the Valley. The drought conditions combined with the low...
Brush fire north of Rio Grande City prompts evacuations
A fire in Starr County prompted several evacuations Wednesday afternoon as crews battle to contain the blaze. The fire along FM 755 10 miles north of Rio Grande City is traveling north fast, according to the San Isidro Fire Department. FM 755 has been shut down due to the fire,...
Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
McAllen proposes property tax rate decrease
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced as part of a proposed $630 million municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 a significant decrease in the property tax rate for taxpayers. According to the city, the proposed recommendation lowers the property tax rate from $0.4956 per $100 valuation to $0.4799 per $100 valuation. This […]
Hidalgo County loses nearly $12M on rental assistance funds
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County lost nearly $12 million on renter assistance from the U.S Department of the Treasury. The funding was intended to help residents who could not afford to pay for rent or utilities because of financial problems caused by the pandemic. Jaime Longoria, the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County Community […]
Suarez: More corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport means more business for Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – If you have corporate jets flying in and out of your community it can only mean one thing: business deals. That is the view of Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport, he said: “The demand for these six new corporate jet hangars tells us that international trade is alive and well here in Weslaco.”
Brush fire near Grulla High School 90% contained, officials say
Students and staff at La Grulla High School have been evacuated due to a nearby brush fire, district officials said Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, named the Mission Street 2 fire, has burned 189 acres. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 90% contained,...
San Benito ISD Fined For Improper Use Of COVID Funds
The San Benito school district is being fined by the federal government for misusing COVID relief funding. The school district is facing a fine of nearly 800-thousand dollars for their use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money. The money was used to pay special education staff and violated program guidelines.
Water restrictions in place for Brownsville residents
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is placing water restrictions on residents as dry conditions have led the city to reach stage two of its drought contingency plan. Cleiri Quezada, lead communications and public relations coordinator for BPUB, said the water restrictions are a result of low water levels at Amistad […]
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
City of Pharr to offer its blazing fast fiber internet to neighboring communities
PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s eagerly anticipated, blazing fast, fiber internet service will be available in neighboring cities in the not too distant future. This was confirmed by the city’s information technology director, Jose J. Peña, at last week’s “Bridge Connect” seminar, hosted by the Pharr Bridge Board and held at the Pharr Development & Research Center in south Pharr.
County Improving Drainage In Flood-Weary Towns
Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes pointed to red and blue lines and arrows running through his precinct. Fuentes explained where $80 million of drainage improvements are occurring or are in plans in his Precinct 1. The crisscrossing of drains, laterals, canals and ditches form a patchwork of connected corridors to store and move water. It’s a network that isn’t always streamlined, but it’s vital in getting floodwaters out of towns and neighborhoods and streaming toward the Arroyo Colorado and the main Rio Grande Valley spillway going through Mercedes and under Expressway 83.
