Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant

Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
fox44news.com
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
KWTX
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Temple, Texas Says Farwell To Beloved Cookie and Ice Cream Shop
It’s always so sad to say goodbye to a place that's brought so much joy to Central Texas, especially when it gives you those intense nostalgic feelings that only certain smells and tastes can. Unfortunately, we have to say farewell to the Warm Cookie Company here in Temple, Texas.
fox44news.com
Waco ISD Welcomes a Four-Legged Emotional Resource
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – University high school now has an emotional support dog just in time for the first day of school!. Bear, the golden-doodle, is responsible for bringing smiles and emotional support for both students and staff throughout the school day. Bear is a part of Waco...
Europe With Texas Flavor: Fredericksburg, Texas Ranked For What?
All of us sometimes love traveling. The thought of visiting a new place and discovering something you love is rather exciting isn't? But sometimes going anywhere can be more of a hassle than expected. There's a reason we see more pictures of the destination, rather the route taken to the...
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
What Does ‘Splooting’ Mean, and How Does It Cool You Down?
By now, I'm sure that you seen the adorable videos of squirrels 'splooting' all over Texas. 'Splooting' isn't a new thing. In fact, my dog Wesley does it constantly, as you can see here:. My daughter introduced me to the word 'sploot' around the time that we adopted Wesley. What...
1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Temple Police Department is in the process of investigating an early morning accident where 1 person was killed on Tuesday. Official reports of the Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol indicate that the incident took place at around 5 AM.
Tragic: 3 Missing Children Found in Texas Pond
Investigators are searching for answers after the bodies of three missing sisters - all under the age of 10 - were found in a pond near their home. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing from their home July 29th. Search...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
It’s Voluntary for Now, Stage 1 Water Conservation for Killeen, TX
Record setting heat along with no rain has led to water conservation plans for many cities throughout the Lone Star State. Now Killeen, Texas is following suit with a Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan. The City of Killeen has adopted a Stage 1 plan for Mild Water Shortage Conditions.
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
