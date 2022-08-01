National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

thebullamarillo.com
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
‘It helps children not be quite as scared’: City of Borger hosts National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders across the country are connecting with their neighborhoods tonight for National Night Out. The nation-wide event was started by The National Association of Town Watch back in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August. Several different entities from law enforcement to fire...
AMA-CON Returns to Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a celebration of pop culture in Amarillo, and it’s back for the 2022 season. AMA-CON is happening August 6th and 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center with events happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then Geek Prom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
VIDEO: Amarillo police continue looking for suspect in robberies along Amarillo Boulevard East
Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. VIDEO: Officials: Friona woman charged with federal crime after holding 17 immigrants hostage. Updated: 9 hours ago. VIDEO: Panhandle Breast Health receives $25,000 grant for...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood
I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
Local Car Club Hosting 19th-Annual Cruise in Amarillo
The Amarillo Area Corvette Club is set to celebrate their 19th-annual Don W. Houghton Memorial Polk Street Cruise on August 6th. Individuals are invited to participate in the event from 6 pm to 9 pm as participants cruise down Polk Street. Those that are interested can enter at 12th and...
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
The Comments On This Panhandle Plains Picture Are Hilarious
If you've ever been on a road trip out of Amarillo, you know it's nothing really exciting. You drive for miles and miles and see absolutely nothing but a bunch of dead grass, windmills, and flat ground. I stumbled upon this Reddit post from eight years ago, and just about...
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
Waggin’ Wednesdays! Wet Noses to Win Your Heart!
Welcome to Waggin' Wednesdays! This is a special partnership with 101.9 The Bull and the Amarillo SPCA that's designed to help match some very special animals to their purr-fect forever homes!. We'll have a different special adoptee featured every week, so make sure you bookmark this page and come back...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
