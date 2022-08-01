EPIC Welcomes Jay Yarid – Adds to EPIC’s Employee Benefits Practice

tippnews.com
Endeavor Content Taps AMC Networks Vet Kasee Calabrese As CFO
Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has named former AMC Networks finance exec Kasee Calabrese to the newly created role of EVP and Chief Financial Officer. She will oversee all aspects of Endeavor Content’s financial affairs and planning in support of its TV and film studio and distribution, documentary, music, and live experiences divisions, according to the official announcement. Calabrese will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. Earlier this year, South Korean media and entertainment giant CJ ENM acquired an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, an investment that valued...
cryptopotato.com
Michael Saylor is No Longer the CEO of MicroStrategy
The billionaire will now serve as MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, focused on Bitcoin advocacy. Bitcoin-evangelist and billionaire Michael Saylor has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of MicroStrategy – one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. He will continue to serve the company as executive chairman of the board.
Kaplan Partners with Amazon to Provide Amazon Employees with Comprehensive Career and Student Support Services
Kaplan, the world’s most diversified global education organization, announced today that it is partnering with Amazon to make comprehensive career and academic advisement support services available to the 750,000 hourly Amazon employees in the United States. Kaplan’s partnership supports Amazon’s Career Choice upskilling program, designed to help Amazon employees grow their skills for career success. The Kaplan-provided services will be available to Amazon employees through every step of their higher education journey, from first helping them identify the academic programs that best fit their interests, skills, and long-term goals to general support throughout their higher education experience to networking, resume development, job interview preparation, and online brand building.
Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Extreme Strengthens Product Leadership Team with Promotion of Key Leaders
MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has promoted three product leaders into new executive positions. Cristian Mircea has been named Chief Development Officer, Markus Nispel has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for EMEA and Dan DeBacker has been named Senior Vice President of Products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005192/en/ Extreme Strengthens Product Leadership Team (Graphic: Business Wire)
Innovative Businesses Point to the Future of Business and Finance
As society and the economy hit the mid-year mark for 2022, it provides the perfect opportunity to consider current progress. We can also assess how the future of business and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
MicroStrategy Founder Saylor Should Be Fired
MicroStrategy is the latest new-age financial firm to implode.
cryptonewsz.com
ICPort Completes $20M Seed Round and Adopts the Name Web3Port
An engine for Web build projects, Web3Port (formerly ICPort), helps startup companies grow from nothing into something. They aim to establish a transparent, decentralized accelerator alliance that expands the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Access to investors, token design, go-to-market plans, and other crucial resources is provided to blockchain startup companies and...
Stilla Technologies Solidifies Leadership in EMEA, Expands Footprint in APAC
Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.
Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Zilliant (or the “Company”), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”). MDP’s strong support and Yammine’s appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005015/en/ Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Henry Schein Appoints Trinh Clark and Leigh Benowitz to Executive Management Committee
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC ), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today the appointment of two executives – Trinh Clark and Leigh Benowitz – to the Company’s Executive Management Committee. This press release features multimedia. View...
Capitolis Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company’s Continued Growth and Expansive Vision for Financial Markets
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, announced today its new brand strategy and visual system including a logo which signifies Capitolis’ ability to unlock the potential of the global economy. The company, which enables safe growth in financial markets, wanted its brand to reflect the differentiated experience Capitolis provides clients across its innovative solutions and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005669/en/ Capitolis unveils its new brand identity, including a new logo. The new slate of colors associated with the brand is designed to best reflect the company’s bold, expansive vision to lead change
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
Mercedes-Benz USA Launches New Mercedes-EQ Experience Training Program
Today, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced the launch of Mercedes-EQ Experience, an immersive training program for dealership and corporate employees to both deepen knowledge of electric vehicles and create unprecedented pride for Mercedes-EQ, the new sub-brand of electric vehicles. The program is hosted in Alabama and will provide a three-day training session designed to energize, educate, and electrify Mercedes-Benz team members nationwide.
etftrends.com
Frictionless Funding, Blockchain, and Next-Gen Transactions: The Technologies Transforming the Financial Sector
Tomorrow’s financial sector will look, operate, and achieve scale in vastly different ways than it does today, as the economy becomes increasingly digitized. Disruptive fintech companies will have a leg up on this new market reality. In the upcoming webcast, Frictionless Funding, Blockchain, and Next-Gen Transactions: The Technologies Transforming...
Small-Batch Sourcing Benefits? Ethics, ESG and No Piles of Inventory
Click here to read the full article. Siafu Home’s Gladys Macharia credits Powered by People with helping the home textiles brand she co-founded in September 2020 “gain credibility.” The startup’s weavers produce blankets, tea towels, bath mats and more exclusively using Kenya– and Uganda-sourced organic cotton on handlooms clustered in a bustling Nairobi workshop, building on Macharia’s dream of restoring her native Kenya’s status as a maker of high-quality, fashionable textiles. Connecting with Powered by People, a business-to-business marketplace exposing artisan brands to retailers seeking curated product from small-batch makers, turned out to be a “great refresher” for Siafu Home, said Macharia,...
