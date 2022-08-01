St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

www.wsaw.com
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Rapids Fire Department is mourning the loss of fellow firefighter Riley Huiras. According to Grand Rapids Fire Chief Robert Piatt, Huiras passed away on August 3 after a medical emergency. He was 20 years old. Huiras served as a firefighter with the Grand...
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
Sandy’s Bark Park finalist for dog park grant
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Bark Park in the town of Rib Mountain is in the running to receive a $5,000 dog park grant. The Rib Mountain park is one of 30 finalists from around the country in the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant contest. Finalists were chosen based on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project and the overall impact the project will have on that community.
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm temperature last fall is causing problems for this summer’s berry crops. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does.
Feedback sought for regional housing study
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has launched an online survey to assess the housing needs in the Wausau metro area. The survey is seeking feedback from people living in the town of Rib Mountain, villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and Schofield and Wausau.
Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court...
Democratic Primary contenders for 3rd Congressional District meet in forum
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point hosted primary candidates for the 3rd Congressional District Wednesday. They met in the Dreyfus University Center to debate ahead of Tuesday’s election. Most of the candidates talked about their experience growing up in a farming environment. “I think folks are looking for more...
