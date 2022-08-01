St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Bark Park in the town of Rib Mountain is in the running to receive a $5,000 dog park grant. The Rib Mountain park is one of 30 finalists from around the country in the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant contest. Finalists were chosen based on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project and the overall impact the project will have on that community.

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO