Beyoncé Really Said ‘Virgos Can Be Sexy, Too’—And This Astrologer Backs Her 100%

There’s a fine line between the kind of sharing that happens in a healthy venting session and the unwelcome over-share of emotional dumping. Of course, you want to support a friend who’s struggling. But while listening to them vent can be productive or even cathartic, constantly being dumped on is more likely to leave you overburdened and overwhelmed. In that state, you could find that you’re, ironically, less capable of helping—all the more reason to proactively address dumping before you become, well, an emotional landfill.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO