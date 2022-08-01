Beyoncé Really Said ‘Virgos Can Be Sexy, Too’—And This Astrologer Backs Her 100%

Read on www.wellandgood.com
With nearly eight billion people worldwide, finding things we can all relate to can quickly prove massively challenging. Whether it be political ideology, religion, or something as simple as your favorite pizza toppings (sorry, pineapple, you’re so not welcome here), agreeing to disagree usually becomes the only thing we can actually agree on.
There’s a fine line between the kind of sharing that happens in a healthy venting session and the unwelcome over-share of emotional dumping. Of course, you want to support a friend who’s struggling. But while listening to them vent can be productive or even cathartic, constantly being dumped on is more likely to leave you overburdened and overwhelmed. In that state, you could find that you’re, ironically, less capable of helping—all the more reason to proactively address dumping before you become, well, an emotional landfill.
Some things are just synonymous with summer in my mind: lake weekends on the boat, beach getaways, gigantic chocolate-peanut butter ice cream cones with sprinkles, camping trips, and fireflies galore. All of these things were cornerstones of my childhood and now, some decades later, they remain steadfast reminders of some of my very favorite memories. But while going camping or boating are intentional choices, happening across fireflies is not. Which made me wonder: What’s the symbolic meaning of crossing paths with a firefly? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman.
If there’s anything I value in life, it’s being comfortable. If I have extra money, I’m getting a massage. If there’s a rainy day? Cancel my plans—I have movies to watch in bed. Yet there's one iconic symbol of coziness that I've never quite embraced until recently: the sleep mask.
We never get tired of announcing *new* collabs from our favorite eco-friendly footwear brand. Brazil-based, surfer-friendly, and celebrity-beloved Cariuma (no, really, Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren can't stop wearing the brand) is known for its ah-mazing taste in collaborations: like this limited-edition release with the iconic environmental magazine National Geographic.
The days of wearing a single signature scent are long gone. Now, it’s all about putting together a wardrobe of fragrances that you can swap out depending on your mood—or better yet, choosing one that can change your mood altogether. “Fragrance is an invisible but powerful accessory—a punctuation...
Whether it's wrinkles, acne scars, or enlarged pores, everyone has a bit of texture on their skin—and (despite what Instagram filters may have you believe) no amount of makeup can make it disappear. But with proper application, you can make sure you're not making the texture more apparent, explains Emily Amick, a makeup artist in New York City.
I love wearing my curly hair in knotless braids. The protective style gives me a reprieve from all the work that comes with caring for my natural texture, and even helps my hair grow. However, when it comes time to take out those braids, the aftermath is usually a huge mess.
