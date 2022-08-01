Haddam Garden Club: August 2022 — Under the August Moon

Remember that the library is a great place to keep cool! We’re open Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00p.m. If you’d rather lay low at home, also remember that we have a variety of e-content available for download on our website ~ https://killingworthlibrary.org/ : ebooks, eaudios, magazines, movies, TV shows, music, and comics. All through OverDrive/Libby and Hoopla, free with your library card! If you need to register for a card, update your current one, or need help with any of our online resources, please contact the library at 860-663-2000. Stay chill, friends!

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO