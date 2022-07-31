ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Men’s Soccer Wins United Soccer Coaches Academic Award for 2021-22 Season

 3 days ago
wucardinals.com

connect-bridgeport.com

One of Salem's, former WVIAC's Top Football Players and Pittsburgh Steeler, Jack Deloplaine, Passes at 68

Jack Deloplaine, a member of the Salem University Athletic Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest football player in the school's history, has passed away at the age of 68. Nicknamed "Hydroplane," the 1988 Hall of Fame inductee of the now defunct football program, recently celebrated his 68th birthday in April, according to Steelersnow.com.
SALEM, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Two football recruits decommitt from WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Cedarville, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
City
West Liberty, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense

Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse

WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
wajr.com

Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party

Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods

CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV
The Dominion Post

New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team

Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

