2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

Western wildfires raise concerns with air quality levels in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Look outside and it’s not hard to see the impact fires from around the west are having on the area. Smoke from California, Idaho and more is settling across the region. Every year, Southern Idaho has its battles with air quality around this...
The impacts of wildfires on Idaho livestock
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wildfires are burning across Idaho, including most notably the Moose Fire which is burning more than 64,000 acres in the Salmon Challis National Forest at last report. Many times with wildfires people tend to forget about the impact they have on ranching operations, as many ranchers rely on public lands to graze their livestock on. Now some are now being chased off those lands.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many farmers in Idaho come from long lines of agricultural history. But that’s not always the case. For Andrew Pospichal and his wife Stephanie, gardening was always a hobby. But little did they know, it would turn into a business. “We used to...
The physical and mental impacts of fighting wildfires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rangeland firefighters are currently battling numerous blazes across Idaho, and the conditions they must endure to protect Idahoans quality of life makes them heroes. During the summer fire season firefighters may have to battle fires in 100-degree heat and intense humidity. Some might have...
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Behind the Business: TDS Communications
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The upgrade to fiber network internet has been popular recently across internet service companies. For TDS, this was no exception. “It started many years ago in our home state of Wisconsin, where we started investing fiber in our own networks,” said Julie Maiers, the Senior V.P. of Marketing at TDS.
C.S.I. named as a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit. The Federal Reserve Bank and the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Team will be partnering for the upcoming event. The goal of the summit is to provide examples of...
Legal expert comments on the validity of abortion lawsuit filed against Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s trigger law on abortion is set to go into effect on August 25. The law would criminalize nearly all abortions in Idaho, but now the U.S. Department of Justice is moving forward with a lawsuit against the state’s abortion law. In...
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
Gov. Little responds to U.S. Justice Department lawsuit against Idaho’s pro-life law
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little issued the following statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s U.S. Justice Department announced it filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s pro-life law. “Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story. The...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday,...
School district in Virginia apologizes for controversial logo printed on T-shirts
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A school district in Virginia is apologizing for a logo that appeared on a T-shirt during a conference this week after community members said it resembled a swastika. The shirt from Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) made its rounds on social media. According to...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash. Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.
Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Some political signs have photos. Others have catchy slogans with big, bold promises. However, there’s one sign in Chandler that is a bit more subtle. Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says. The 25-year-old has...
Is the housing market starting to cool off?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mortgage rates are above 5% nationally and that, paired with all-time high prices, is driving potential buyers away from the market. But could that be a good thing for those who persist?. In markets saturated with buyers, like many areas of Idaho, buyers backing...
