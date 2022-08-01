ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

By NOAH BERGER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
kmvt
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

The impacts of wildfires on Idaho livestock

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wildfires are burning across Idaho, including most notably the Moose Fire which is burning more than 64,000 acres in the Salmon Challis National Forest at last report. Many times with wildfires people tend to forget about the impact they have on ranching operations, as many ranchers rely on public lands to graze their livestock on. Now some are now being chased off those lands.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many farmers in Idaho come from long lines of agricultural history. But that’s not always the case. For Andrew Pospichal and his wife Stephanie, gardening was always a hobby. But little did they know, it would turn into a business. “We used to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

The physical and mental impacts of fighting wildfires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rangeland firefighters are currently battling numerous blazes across Idaho, and the conditions they must endure to protect Idahoans quality of life makes them heroes. During the summer fire season firefighters may have to battle fires in 100-degree heat and intense humidity. Some might have...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Yreka, CA
Accidents
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Yreka, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
kmvt

Behind the Business: TDS Communications

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The upgrade to fiber network internet has been popular recently across internet service companies. For TDS, this was no exception. “It started many years ago in our home state of Wisconsin, where we started investing fiber in our own networks,” said Julie Maiers, the Senior V.P. of Marketing at TDS.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
kmvt

Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday,...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Heavy Rain#Accident#The Mckinney Fire#Mond
kmvt

Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash. Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
kmvt

Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Some political signs have photos. Others have catchy slogans with big, bold promises. However, there’s one sign in Chandler that is a bit more subtle. Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says. The 25-year-old has...
CHANDLER, AZ
kmvt

Is the housing market starting to cool off?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mortgage rates are above 5% nationally and that, paired with all-time high prices, is driving potential buyers away from the market. But could that be a good thing for those who persist?. In markets saturated with buyers, like many areas of Idaho, buyers backing...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy