ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Bellevue's to Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2nd

By Phil Davidson
bellevue.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bellevue.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Sixth Street search yields felony arrests

NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Availability of city rental assistance in Omaha

A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 6 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Teenage Girl Arrested For Auto Theft

An arrest is made in the theft of a vehicle just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police were called to the NP Mart at 28th and O Street. A 55 year old man told officers he parked his 2015 Kia Sedona in the lot and went into the store. He said the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire

AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
AUBURN, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Cox
iheart.com

Thousands of dollars in damage caused by vandals at Lincoln JCPenney

(Lincoln, NE) -- Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage at a Lincoln department store. Lincoln Police say just before 10:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the JCPenny near Gateway Mall for a reported vandalism. Police say officers spoke with an employee, who reported that the incident took place Sunday night between 5-8 p.m. LPD says during that time, an unknown person(s) went to the second floor, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and discharged the contents throughout the clothing section. Investigators say the fire extinguisher was discarded on the floor and the person(s) responsible fled.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln

Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property. First responders in Norfolk have been busy the last two weeks with some training exercises, thanks in part to an agreement with a northeast Nebraska soybean plant. Updated: 5 hours ago. A judge has ruled that former candidate...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Localevent#Local Life#National Association
WOWT

Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs

What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kfornow.com

2 men in custody for kidnapping, torture incident

30 year old Tanner Danielson was arrested Monday afternoon in Rapid City, South Dakota. Lincoln, NE (August 1, 2022) Lincoln Police have arrested one man, and another is custody in Rapid City, South Dakota, in a case involving a kidnapping and assault of a man and a woman. 26 year old Austin Widhalm has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and 1st Degree False Imprisonment. 30 year old Tanner Danielson faces charges including 1st Degree False Imprisonment, 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree False Imprisonment and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1011now.com

Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy