Bellevue's to Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2nd

(Lincoln, NE) -- Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage at a Lincoln department store. Lincoln Police say just before 10:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the JCPenny near Gateway Mall for a reported vandalism. Police say officers spoke with an employee, who reported that the incident took place Sunday night between 5-8 p.m. LPD says during that time, an unknown person(s) went to the second floor, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and discharged the contents throughout the clothing section. Investigators say the fire extinguisher was discarded on the floor and the person(s) responsible fled.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO