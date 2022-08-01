The West Bound Lanes of Harlan Drive Between Galvin Rd. & Ludwig Dr. to be Closed on Tuesday Morning, August 2nd

bellevue.net
iheart.com
Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced
Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout.
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
WOWT
Madison Avenue closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A well-traveled stretch of Madison Avenue will be closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs. The closure is to allow crews to safely remove the remains of a large tree. Part of the tree fell onto a passing car and a pickup truck Tuesday, injuring several people.
KETV.com
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
klkntv.com
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief.
An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark
OMAHA — An $82 million apartment complex is poised to dramatically change the look of the busy Dodge Street corridor, clearing multiple structures but preserving and repurposing a landmark animal hospital as the project’s “front door.” The new five-story building, with about 330 units, is to stretch across 2.5 acres southeast of 48th and Dodge […] The post An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
City Of Omaha Considering Plan To Consolidate Loading Zones, Add Cameras
(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
klin.com
Car-Dump Truck Crash Seriously Injures One Person In South Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near 38th and Saltillo Road around 7:20 a.m. Sergeant Mike Hipps tells KLIN News a westbound dump truck collided with an eastbound Honda Accord. “The driver...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured after rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people are seriously injured after a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near 72nd street. Two people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition after the crash.
klkntv.com
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
South Omaha has a bustling business district but an eyesore sits along its northern gateway and neighbors want a better look. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
News Channel Nebraska
Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire
AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
klkntv.com
State patrol suspects foul play after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts.
klkntv.com
86-year-old wins two first-place ribbons for gardening at Otoe County Fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse woman won two first-place ribbons at the Otoe County Fair for her outstanding gardening at her assisted living community. JoAnne Bates, 86, has spent the last 15 years planting flowers with Gerri Harden, the assisted living manager. Harden expressed how excited Bates gets...
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border.
