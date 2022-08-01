Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can

Ok Boston foodies, this one’s for you! Dine Out Boston is coming. Dine Out Boston, formally known as Restaurant Week, is brought to you by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors. It gives diners the chance to sample different restaurants and cuisines. It could be one of your favorite restaurants, or one that you’ve been wanting to try. And there’s a little bit of everything. Well-known chain restaurants, as well as local chef-owned ones. There are also many types of food. From Italian and seafood, to barbeque and Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Check out restaurants from Boston and Cambridge, as well as north, west, and south of the city. Dine Out Boston will take place from August 7th – 20th.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO