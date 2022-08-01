ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can

By Chantel
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet

Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
State
Rhode Island State
hot969boston.com

Dine Out Boston Is Coming – What You Need To Know

Ok Boston foodies, this one’s for you! Dine Out Boston is coming. Dine Out Boston, formally known as Restaurant Week, is brought to you by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors. It gives diners the chance to sample different restaurants and cuisines. It could be one of your favorite restaurants, or one that you’ve been wanting to try. And there’s a little bit of everything. Well-known chain restaurants, as well as local chef-owned ones. There are also many types of food. From Italian and seafood, to barbeque and Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Check out restaurants from Boston and Cambridge, as well as north, west, and south of the city. Dine Out Boston will take place from August 7th – 20th.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tiktoker#French
Greater Milwaukee Today

5 of the best Boston day treks — and they are all free

Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? You just came to the right place. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget. The Freedom Trail. Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore.
PLYMOUTH, MA
wgbh.org

'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston

As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Read the Boston bar kidnapper victim impact statement

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who spent three days locked in the Boston apartment of convicted kidnapper and rapist Victor Peña spoke out at his sentencing on the impact the ordeal has had on her life. He was sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison. Her entire statement is below:
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Drift Collective in Portsmouth Showcases Art, Ethical Fashion, and Local Musicians

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Trends come and go in a flash, making it seem nearly impossible not to play a role in fast fashion. You want the newest ripped-up tee, to sport the hottest neon flare jeans, and as human beings, we want what’s in front of us. With social media, we are constantly bombarded with the hottest trends and it’s natural to want to be a part of that.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy