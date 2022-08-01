Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can

seacoastcurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
NECN
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
hot969boston.com
Dine Out Boston Is Coming – What You Need To Know
Ok Boston foodies, this one’s for you! Dine Out Boston is coming. Dine Out Boston, formally known as Restaurant Week, is brought to you by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors. It gives diners the chance to sample different restaurants and cuisines. It could be one of your favorite restaurants, or one that you’ve been wanting to try. And there’s a little bit of everything. Well-known chain restaurants, as well as local chef-owned ones. There are also many types of food. From Italian and seafood, to barbeque and Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Check out restaurants from Boston and Cambridge, as well as north, west, and south of the city. Dine Out Boston will take place from August 7th – 20th.
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
MSPCA: 150 cats from Florida ready for adoption this weekend in Massachusetts
The “Southern Hub" transport program flew 150 homeless cats from Florida to the New Bedford Regional Airport on Tuesday.
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
5 of the best Boston day treks — and they are all free
Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? You just came to the right place. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget. The Freedom Trail. Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line...
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore.
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
When Steven Tyler Almost Moved to North Hampton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The good news is that Steven Tyler is again out and about in Massachusetts, posing for pictures, looking healthy, and getting ready to return to the stage with his Boston-bred band.
whdh.com
Read the Boston bar kidnapper victim impact statement
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who spent three days locked in the Boston apartment of convicted kidnapper and rapist Victor Peña spoke out at his sentencing on the impact the ordeal has had on her life. He was sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison. Her entire statement is below:
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Drift Collective in Portsmouth Showcases Art, Ethical Fashion, and Local Musicians
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Trends come and go in a flash, making it seem nearly impossible not to play a role in fast fashion. You want the newest ripped-up tee, to sport the hottest neon flare jeans, and as human beings, we want what’s in front of us. With social media, we are constantly bombarded with the hottest trends and it’s natural to want to be a part of that.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
