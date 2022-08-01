ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This Ex-Red Sox Fan Will Return to Baseball if One Rule is Changed

By Jon Rineman
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale

The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fogerty
Person
Mike Trout
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency

The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Red Sox's Jaylin Davis joining dugout Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Franchy Cordero will replace Davis in right field and hit seventh while Jarren Duran reclaims the leadoff role. Duran has a $2,600 salary on Monday and...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears

The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Yankees#Ex Red Sox Fan#The Red Sox#Nba
ClutchPoints

Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022

Over: 8.5 (-110) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Red Sox currently find themselves in last place in the AL East, but that isn’t really saying much when the entire division is over .500 on the season; including the Red Sox who have a record of 53-52. They’re still 17.0 games behind the Yankees for first place, but a wild card spot is still in shouting distance. Starting on the mound today for the BoSox will be Rich Hill who is pitching a 4-4 record with a 4.20 ERA. He’ll be looking to sweep the Astros today and get some momentum to find those wild-card hopes.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
Popculture

MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension

A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise

Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy