This Ex-Red Sox Fan Will Return to Baseball if One Rule is Changed

Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale
The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Red Sox trade Christian Vázquez to Astros, pull him away from reporters mid-interview
Christian Vázquez found out he had been traded by the Red Sox shortly before a game against the Astros on Monday. His destination? The Astros. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal, noting that Vázquez could simply walk across the hall and join his new teammates. Reporters...
Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency
The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Red Sox's Jaylin Davis joining dugout Monday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Franchy Cordero will replace Davis in right field and hit seventh while Jarren Duran reclaims the leadoff role. Duran has a $2,600 salary on Monday and...
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB・
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
Over: 8.5 (-110) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Red Sox currently find themselves in last place in the AL East, but that isn’t really saying much when the entire division is over .500 on the season; including the Red Sox who have a record of 53-52. They’re still 17.0 games behind the Yankees for first place, but a wild card spot is still in shouting distance. Starting on the mound today for the BoSox will be Rich Hill who is pitching a 4-4 record with a 4.20 ERA. He’ll be looking to sweep the Astros today and get some momentum to find those wild-card hopes.
Popculture
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
MLB・
Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom addresses Xander Bogaerts’ harsh MLB trade deadline criticisms
The Boston Red Sox turned many heads ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts did not sound impressed at all by the moves pulled by the club’s front office that’s headed by general manager Chaim Bloom. Bogaerts sounded particularly critical of the trade that...
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
