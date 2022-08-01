SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police arrest a 14 year old boy after a car was stolen on the city’s north side around 2:20 yesterday morning. An officer tried to stop a car on Calumet Drive, but it instead fled into Evergreen Park, where the driver and two others ditched the car and took off running. The 14 year old was caught and arrested, and Police then learned that the three teens had stolen a vehicle a week ago on the city’s north side. The vehicles were returned to their owners, and Police are looking for the two other teens that were involved. They’re all facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and theft.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO