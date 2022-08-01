Read on whbl.com
Sharon Samsal
Sharon L. Samsal, age 73, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She was born in Menominee, Michigan on September 1, 1948, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle Johnson Saunier. Sharon attended local schools in Menominee, Michigan. She then married Reed...
Audrey Feider
Audrey M. Feider went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, August 4, 2022, with her. She was born August 23, 1931, to Charles and Jennie (Baumann) Wilde in the town of Port. Washington, WI. She attended the local schools in Saukville and Port High. She worked as a...
Yvonne Hartman
Yvonne Annette Nouguier Hartman, 87, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Sunny Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born July 3, 1935 in San Francisco, CA, Yvonne was a daughter of the late Louis J. and Valerie Riblet Nouguier. She attended schools in San Francisco and received her G.E.D from Lakeshore Technical College in Sheboygan in 1987. On October 25, 1952, Yvonne was untied in marriage to Lester C. Hartman at the Fort Winfield Scott Chapel in the Presidio in San Francisco. They moved to Sheboygan and were married for 61 years before Lester preceded her in death on May 14, 2014.
Michael DeBecker
Michael L. DeBecker, age 61, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on. Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. Michael was born on March 2, 1961, to Delbert and Donna DeBecker. Michael loved to ride his Harley and he and Janet took many trips together. He greatly...
Joyce Whitman
Joyce Lynn Whitman, 64, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI. Joyce L. (Dolgner) Whitman was born on April 28th, 1958, in Sheboygan, to Lester and Dorothy. Dolgner. She attended Sheboygan North High School, Class of 1976. She went on...
Mary Jane Buell
Mary Jane Buell passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the age of 95 at Sunny. Ridge Nursing Home in Sheboygan. She was born in Green Bay to Almond and Anna Neville. After attending Green Bay. West High School Mary Jane met Louis (Louie) Buell at Danceland after he...
Welter Adapts Expertly in First PDTR B Mod Season
(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 5, 2022 – As a newcomer this season to full-time competition at The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis. 15-year racing veteran Andy Welter of Hartford has taken the PDTR B Mod division by storm during the 2022 campaign. Through the first six full PDTR...
SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours
A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
Brat Day Parade Re-Routed for Construction
The Sheboygan Jaycees, hosts of the annual Brat Days celebration, have announced a change in the route of the parade scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th. Due to construction on the original route, the parade will now progress from 8th and Center Avenue north on 8th Street to Erie Avenue, then west on Erie to North 13th/Water Street, and then south to Worker’s Water Street Park. Participants and parade watchers may then choose to continue on the pedestrian walkway along the north bank of the Sheboygan River to the festival grounds.
Sheboygan Police: Two Cars Stolen By Teens Unlocked, Key Fobs Inside
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police arrest a 14 year old boy after a car was stolen on the city’s north side around 2:20 yesterday morning. An officer tried to stop a car on Calumet Drive, but it instead fled into Evergreen Park, where the driver and two others ditched the car and took off running. The 14 year old was caught and arrested, and Police then learned that the three teens had stolen a vehicle a week ago on the city’s north side. The vehicles were returned to their owners, and Police are looking for the two other teens that were involved. They’re all facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and theft.
Washington County Stepping Up Attention on Speeding and Reckless Drivers
Officials in neighboring Washington County have announced that they are stepping up their enforcement of traffic laws following an uptick in violations and complaints from the public. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ryan Herman took to social media on Wednesday to let the public know that increasing complaints of speeding and extremely aggressive,...
County COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Back Up to “Medium”
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County is back up to “Medium” as determined by figures from the Centers for Disease Control, after having fallen to “Low” last week. At this level, the CDC recommends that those at a high risk for severe illness or with compromised immune systems talk with their health care provider about the need to mask up or take other precautions. Everyone should stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms occur.
