Native News Online Asks: What would you have given the Pope?

According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
Joe Rogan slams the Catholic Vatican as 'a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art'
Joe Rogan's attack on the Vatican came as Pope Francis visited Canada to "beg for forgiveness" for the Catholic Church's role in abusing indigenous children.
Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada. The Vatican’s Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, located near the food court and right before the main exit, houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens. The Vatican says the feathered headdresses, carved walrus tusks, masks and embroidered animal skins were gifts to Pope Pius XI, who wanted to celebrate the Church’s global reach, its missionaries and the lives of the Indigenous peoples they evangelized. But Indigenous groups from Canada, who were shown a few items in the collection when they traveled to the Vatican last spring to meet with Francis, question how some of the works were actually acquired and wonder what else may be in storage after decades of not being on public display.
Pope celebrates mass at North America's oldest Catholic shrine
Pope Francis celebrated mass Thursday at the oldest Catholic shrine in North America, preaching reconciliation on the fourth day of a visit to Canada as he seeks to reset the Church's relationship with Indigenous people. Francis came to Canada to apologize for the Church's role in the abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run schools.
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day
Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
Two ancient ossuaries mention "Caiaphas", the high priest involved in Jesus's trial
Ossuary of Joseph CaiaphasPhoto by deror_avi; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Joseph ben Caiaphas was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible as the high priest who presided over the trial of Jesus Christ. He was the priest who decided Jesus's fate and initiated the steps for him to be crucified by the Romans.
Scientists attempted to identify the remains of the Apostle Paul by radiocarbon dating
Image of painting of St. Paul by artist Lippo MemmiCredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Public Domain Image. According to Church historians, the Apostle Paul died as a martyr when he was beheaded in the first century A.D in Rome.
I survived the Sixties Scoop. Here's why the Pope's apology isn't an apology at all
Pope Francis came this week to Maskwasic in central Alberta — where many Indigenous people, including survivors of residential schools and their descendants, had gathered — to deliver an expected apology in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action No. 58: We call upon the Pope to issue an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools. I am the granddaughter of a residential school survivor. I am the daughter of a First...
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Francis now has a personal health assistant, a male nurse, who he said saved his life in 2021. "A nurse, a man with a lot of experience, saved my life," Pope Francis told Spanish COPE radio after his colon surgery last summer.
Pope Francis calls mass killing of indigenous Canadian schoolchildren 'genocide'
Pope Francis referred to the massacre of indigenous schoolchildren as a "genocide" during a press conference, the first time he has used the word to describe the killings in his trip to Canada. The statement came Friday night during a press conference at a Canadian airport, when the pope was...
10K Christians Rip Greene's Christian Nationalism: 'Betrayal of Our Faith'
"We oppose all efforts to divide Americans and turn back the clock on equal rights," the Faithful America petition reads.
Native Americans seek Wounded Knee 'stolen collection' from museum
Native American tribe members working to retrieve historical items stolen from the bodies of the dead at the U.S. Army's massacre at Wounded Knee in South Dakota claim bureaucracy has stalled the return of the artifacts.
Nicaragua shuts Catholic radio stations led by bishop critical of regime
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure on Monday of seven Catholic radio stations linked to a bishop who has been critical of the country's president, Daniel Ortega.
Indian Boarding Schools: Readers Ask Us #5
Your questions about Indian Boarding Schools, as answered by our team. How did Indigeneous people find healing in their families and communities? Did they remain silent or did they tell their children,their relatives, their parents? Thanks so much for sharing for the rest of us. This is the million dollar...
Native Bidaské with Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer
This Friday on Native Bidaské, Valerie Vande Panne, managing editor, welcomed Kevin Killer, the President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Killer has dedicated his life to political activism. He even served ten years in the South Dakota state legislature, where he represented the district that includes the Pine Ridge reservation.
The Invisible War – Healing the Spirit on Native Reservations [Short Documentary]
This video shares the beauty and resilience of the Northern Cheyenne people as they navigate their health and wellness challenges in the face of systemic inequities. Today, health care is provided by the federal Indian Health Service (IHS) to individuals who are enrolled members of federally recognized Indian Tribes and Alaska Natives. Congressional funding covers an estimated 60% of their health care needs. As a result, serious health disparities exist.
Town Dubbed 'Fort Kill the Jews' Sees 'Auschwitz' Graffiti as Jews Move In
Between 1627 and 2015, the small town bore the name of Castrillo Matajudíos or "Fort Kill the Jews," according to historians.
