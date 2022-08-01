￼Macon, Lafayette secure 130-acre industrial development site

www.ucbjournal.com
Related
ucbjournal.com
Council candidates reflect on issues facing Cookeville
COOKEVILLE – What are the most important issues facing the city of Cookeville? For over half of the candidates running for a seat on the city council infrastructure and transportation issues are at the top of the list. With the increasing population of Cookeville, more automobiles and congestion on...
ucbjournal.com
Highlands Economic Partnership earns Platinum Seal of Transparency
COOKEVILLE – The Highlands Economic Partnership (HEP) has been awarded the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, a nonprofit reporting firm gauging transparency for nonprofit organizations. In July, the Highlands Economic Partnership, a program of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, received the highest level of transparency awarded to...
ucbjournal.com
￼Planning underway for Annual Upper Cumberland Senior, Caregiver Expo
COOKEVILLE – Planning is underway for the 21st Annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (UCAAAD). This year we come together to celebrate 21 years of providing community support and resources to our Seniors and Caregivers in the...
ucbjournal.com
￼Cookeville Electric Motor to close after 50 years in business
COOKEVILLE – After 50 years in business, Cookeville Electric Motor (CEM) will close at the end of 2022. On July 1, the family-owned business celebrated 50 years of service to the Cookeville area. CEM was purchased by Jim and Anita Dickinson in 1972 and is now owned by their son, Jimmy Dickinson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Salon Starts First State Cosmetology Apprenticeship Program
The state’s first apprenticeship program for cosmetology has started in Cookeville. Loxx Salon has partnered with the State Department of Labor and Workforce to create the curriculum. Owner Mike Franklin said the program will give newly licensed cosmetologist hands on experience to thrive in the workforce. “They have it...
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’
When voters show up at polls across the state tomorrow, they may see not only the familiar local election workers but also a growing number of newly credentialed poll watchers. Interest in becoming a poll watcher in Tennessee seems to be on the upswing, anecdotal information indicates. There are no statewide statistics on the appointment […] The post Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Metro bill could ban most indoor smoking
A state law passed hands the power over to the counties to decide for themselves whether they will ban smoking in their venues.
WBBJ
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
whopam.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline overturns in northern Davidson County
Crews from multiple agencies are responding after a semi-truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline overturned in northern Davidson County.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Report that Residents Continues to Leave their Vehicles Unlocked - Vehicle Break-ins Continue
Over the past 3-weeks, 22-vehicles have been reported as stolen in Murfreesboro. Making it easier on thieves, many people are leaving the keys to their car inside their rides, while others are leaving their cars unattended and running. Another concern is the number of vehicle break-ins. Public Information Officer Larry...
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
Truck hauling thousands of gallons of gas overturned in Nashville
A tanker truck carrying between 4,000 to 8,000 gallons of gasoline overturned Tuesday evening in Nashville after colliding with a tractor-trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
wvlt.tv
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
biztoc.com
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
Comments / 0