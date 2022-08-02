Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working

Sorry but we don't need more people from the three letter society representing us. It looks real bad when all the people in his ads are CIA people.
McMuffin is a not a conservative, what he is is a Anti-American GLOBALIST. He is not to be trusted at all...Americans want smaller government and our freedoms back - freedoms like speech, guns and telling the government to get rid of 5 departments: Education, Energy, Transportation, EPA and FBI...
McMuffin only represents himself. He doesn't care about Utah or our values. He just wants to extend his 15 seconds of fame.
Related
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
Melania Trump says she was 'fulfilling' official duties as first lady on Jan. 6: 'I always condemn violence'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 109