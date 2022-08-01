ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Lil Durk taking time off after injury on stage at Lollapalooza

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
CHICAGO — Rapper Lil Durk announced on social media that he planned to take time off and focus on his health after an accident at the Lollapalooza music festival.

Lil Durk was hurt when a pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded in his face during his performance on stage at Lollapalooza, CBS News reported.

Video posted to Twitter shows two blasts that appear to hit Lil Durk in the face. Lil Durk then stumbled backwards and wiped his face with his shirt.

In a post to Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo that appears to be from inside a hospital room, with a mask on and a bandage over his eye. In the caption, he said: “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health.”

Despite the injury, Lil Durk continued his set, CBS News reported.

Lil Durk had more than 20 tour dates scheduled through mid-October in the United States, Billboard reported.

