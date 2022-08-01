You’re on Vacation, Thank Goodness. Here’s What to Cook

www.bonappetit.com
This Restaurant’s Chewy Chilled Noodles Are About More Than Staying Cool
Cold noodles are a pillar of Korean cuisine, enjoyed year-round but especially when the mercury rises. Classic iterations of these chilled, sometimes brothy, noodles include naengmyeon, a tangle of buckwheat noodles in a slushy beef broth; and kongguksu, wheat noodles in cold soy milk soup. As a heatwave rolled through New York City last week, a particular version of these noodles haunted my thoughts: a chili lobster ramyun from Oiji Mi in Manhattan. The dish, available both on a prix fixe menu and a la carte, is a popular holdover from Oiji, the more casual now-closed restaurant of chef-owner Brian Kim.
Mom Annoyed at Daughter's Boyfriend for Always Eating Family's Food Backed
"I think that's very rude. I would put some ground rules in place if I were you," one user said.
Woman enraged when upstairs neighbor spends the entire night noisily packing for vacation
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, we lived in a three-family home. We occupied the first floor while my parents rented the top two floors to tenants.
Tears as Couple on Vacation Adopt Dog Sleeping Outside Their Room Every Day
What started out as a leisurely vacation for a couple, became a life-changing trip for a stray dog. Ashleigh and her boyfriend are welcoming a stray dog from the streets of Turkey to their home in the U.K., after the pup spent each night camped outside of their hotel room, refusing to leave.
I’m an etiquette expert – these are the table manners which make you look common
ETIQUETTE expert William Hanson on the dos and don’ts of table manners as scientists say kids SHOULD eat with their mouth open as it makes food taste better. I AM sure the scientists are right from a scientific point of view that food tastes better if the mouth is open.
Grilled Corn and Steak Fattoush
This grilled corn and steak fattoush fits the vacation-friendly bill perfectly, demanding nothing more of you than a few bowls and a hot grill by the pool, grass in your toes. Store-bought pita chips, doctored up with a little spice and sugar, fulfill the bread component of a good fattoush with a resounding crunch—no oven needed—and the addition of a little protein takes this salad from side to you-don’t-need-anything else. Don’t skip the sumac—with its brightness and sour cherry-like notes, it’s the ingredient doing the most, bringing tart, vivacious personality and acidic relief to the whole dish.
Blueberry Muffin Cake
All you need is a single bowl, whisk, and your best pint of blueberries, of course, to make this shockingly simple blueberry “muffin” cake. Each ingredient is added to the bowl in strategic order to guarantee a moist, tender crumb as well as easy cleanup. A touch of cinnamon brings warmth while the store-bought granola grants the cake a satisfyingly crunchy topping with no added effort. Love even more crunch? Go for the granola with larger clusters. We’d skip the varieties with added fruit to avoid a dry, potentially tooth-breaking experience.
marthastewart.com
How to Plan an Entirely Unplugged Wedding
Turning off electronic devices isn't just a requirement in movie theaters anymore: An increasing number of couples are requesting that guests keep phones and cameras out of sight during "unplugged" ceremonies—and sometimes receptions, too. "Unplugged weddings are becoming the norm for us," says planner Tory Smith of Smith + James. "Almost every bride is requesting this now!"
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
