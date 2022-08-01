Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022

While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO