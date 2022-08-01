ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Updated Penthouse in ‘The Glass Building’ in London Lists for £3.35 Million

By virginia k. smith
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Custom-Built Megamansion on Chicago’s North Shore Lists for Nearly $6 Million

A custom-built megamansion on Chicago’s North Shore hit the market Tuesday for $5.995 million. A custom-built megamansion on Chicago’s North Shore hit the market Tuesday for $5.995 million. Completed in 2006, the gated residence is located on Lake Michigan in the upscale suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, about...
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

New York City Home Sales Continued To Decline in July

New York City home sales have been slumping since the spring, and new listings are now on the decline as well, according to a report released by Douglas Elliman on Thursday. In Manhattan, new signed condo contracts were down 33.8% year-over year in July and new listings were down by 17%, while co-op contracts dropped by 43.6% during the same period, with an 18.9% drop in new co-op listings.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Oliver Stone
mansionglobal.com

Miami and Dubai Lead Price Growth as Many Global Cities See Slowdowns

Investors keeping an eye on how prime property markets across the globe are performing in the midst of broad economic uncertainty are likely to land on a short, if frustrating, answer: It’s complicated. Overall growth for prime residential prices in 45 global cities slowed from a pace of 10%...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Manhattan#Atrium#Loft#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
mansionglobal.com

A 54-Acre Private Estate at the Edge of a Rainforest in the Australian Hinterlands

Price: A$6.995 million (US$4.86 million) This 54-acre Moroccan-inspired country estate on a hilltop in the picturesque Upper Orara Valley hinterlands offers a large main house, two guest villas and an apartment along with equestrian facilities and frontage on the Orara River. It’s an easy 20-minute drive to the Coffs Harbour...
WORLD
mansionglobal.com

‘Quality of Life’ Draws Luxury Buyers to Europe

Luxury home buyers worldwide continue to look to Europe for properties that provide a backdrop for the laid-back, nature-first lifestyle they crave, according to a report Wednesday from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Countries such as Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain are attracting overseas buyers seeking out sun- and surf-filled days, as...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy