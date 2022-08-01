Updated Penthouse in ‘The Glass Building’ in London Lists for £3.35 Million

Read on www.mansionglobal.com
Related
mansionglobal.com
Side-by-Side Florida Mansions Built for Identical Twins Ask $54 Million
Side-by-side homes in Southwest Ranches, Fla., are coming on the market for $54 million. A pair of Florida mansions built for identical twins is coming on the market for $54 million. The homes sit on more than 11 acres in Southwest Ranches, an affluent town roughly 20 miles from Fort...
mansionglobal.com
Custom-Built Megamansion on Chicago’s North Shore Lists for Nearly $6 Million
A custom-built megamansion on Chicago’s North Shore hit the market Tuesday for $5.995 million. A custom-built megamansion on Chicago’s North Shore hit the market Tuesday for $5.995 million. Completed in 2006, the gated residence is located on Lake Michigan in the upscale suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, about...
mansionglobal.com
They Wanted a Place Where Friends and Family Could Stay. So They Bought the House Next Door.
May Lee, left, stands in front of her home in San Francisco. The 67-year-old retiree and her husband helped their adult son and daughter, shown at right, buy the house next door. Anyone can buy a good house, but good neighbors are priceless. That is a rough interpretation of a...
mansionglobal.com
New York City Home Sales Continued To Decline in July
New York City home sales have been slumping since the spring, and new listings are now on the decline as well, according to a report released by Douglas Elliman on Thursday. In Manhattan, new signed condo contracts were down 33.8% year-over year in July and new listings were down by 17%, while co-op contracts dropped by 43.6% during the same period, with an 18.9% drop in new co-op listings.
RELATED PEOPLE
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily: Home Price Growth Is Slowing Across the Globe; a Costa Rican Mountain Estate; and More
Miami and Dubai Lead Price Growth as Many Global Cities See Slowdowns. London and New York buck trends with some of their strongest price growth in years. In Costa Rica, This Mountaintop Estate Has a Plethora of Amenities. The property has views of the Central Valley and its surrounding mountains.
mansionglobal.com
Italian-Inspired Villa in Los Angeles Gets a $40.5 Million Price Cut
The sprawling Los Angeles home known as Villa Firenze has returned to the market for $79.5 million, less than one third of its asking price back in May, when it was listed for $120 million. The Beverly Hills property has seen wild price fluctuations in the last five years. It...
mansionglobal.com
A Resort-Style—and Texas-Sized—Home With More Than 20,000 Square Feet in Houston
Just miles from downtown Houston, in the exclusive Stablewood estates community, this resort-style home sits on verdant land, with views of the lush and serene surroundings throughout. Last asking $9.995 million, the house clocks in at more than 20,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It’s also got...
mansionglobal.com
Miami and Dubai Lead Price Growth as Many Global Cities See Slowdowns
Investors keeping an eye on how prime property markets across the globe are performing in the midst of broad economic uncertainty are likely to land on a short, if frustrating, answer: It’s complicated. Overall growth for prime residential prices in 45 global cities slowed from a pace of 10%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
A 54-Acre Private Estate at the Edge of a Rainforest in the Australian Hinterlands
Price: A$6.995 million (US$4.86 million) This 54-acre Moroccan-inspired country estate on a hilltop in the picturesque Upper Orara Valley hinterlands offers a large main house, two guest villas and an apartment along with equestrian facilities and frontage on the Orara River. It’s an easy 20-minute drive to the Coffs Harbour...
mansionglobal.com
‘Quality of Life’ Draws Luxury Buyers to Europe
Luxury home buyers worldwide continue to look to Europe for properties that provide a backdrop for the laid-back, nature-first lifestyle they crave, according to a report Wednesday from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Countries such as Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain are attracting overseas buyers seeking out sun- and surf-filled days, as...
mansionglobal.com
Richard Gere is the Buyer of Paul Simon’s Heavily Discounted Connecticut Estate
Actor Richard Gere has been revealed as the buyer of the New Canaan, Connecticut, estate that music power couple Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multi-million dollar loss, according to records. Mr. Simon, 80 and Ms. Brickell, 56, bought the 31.8-acre property for $16.5 million in...
Comments / 0