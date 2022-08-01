Updated Penthouse in ‘The Glass Building’ in London Lists for £3.35 Million

New York City home sales have been slumping since the spring, and new listings are now on the decline as well, according to a report released by Douglas Elliman on Thursday. In Manhattan, new signed condo contracts were down 33.8% year-over year in July and new listings were down by 17%, while co-op contracts dropped by 43.6% during the same period, with an 18.9% drop in new co-op listings.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO