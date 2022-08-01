ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers’ Brady on Gronkowski, Jensen & Hainsey

By Bucs Report Staff
Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
NFL disciplines Miami Dolphins for team's improper pursuit of Tom Brady

The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two high draft picks and fined owner Stephen Ross for the team's improper pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady, officials said Tuesday. Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was still under contract with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 when Miami made overtures toward the surefire Hall of Fame signal-caller, against league rules, according to an NFL statement.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Todd Bowles Responds To Tom Brady, Dolphins Rumors

On Tuesday, the NFL stripped away a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick from the Miami Dolphins for violating the league's policies regarding the integrity of the game. The league's investigation discovered that the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was under contract with...
Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady during his Patriots and Bucs tenures

The Miami Dolphins were guilty of tampering in an attempt to add quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions and while Brady was on multiple different teams over a four-year span, according to an NFL investigation. The Dolphins will lose a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick and Dolphins...
