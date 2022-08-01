Buccaneers’ Brady on Gronkowski, Jensen & Hainsey

bucsreport.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Much to Say Regarding Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement
After Monday's training camp practice, Tom Brady was asked about Gronk's retirement and had an extremely short answer.
Brady Will Not Play in Bucs’ Preseason Opener vs. Dolphins
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the star QB will sit out against Miami.
NFL disciplines Miami Dolphins for team's improper pursuit of Tom Brady
The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two high draft picks and fined owner Stephen Ross for the team's improper pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady, officials said Tuesday. Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was still under contract with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 when Miami made overtures toward the surefire Hall of Fame signal-caller, against league rules, according to an NFL statement.
Patriots' AFC East Rival Punished For Tom Brady Tampering
An NFL investigation found the Miami Dolphins guilty of violating the "integrity of the game."
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL Suspends Miami Dolphins Owner for Violating League Rules to Talk to Tom Brady and Sean Payton
The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for six weeks after they found his club tampered with league rules in their attempts to bring quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to the team. In addition to his suspension, the league said Ross was...
Have Patriots Found Reliable Third Tight End?
Patriots coach Bill Belichick believes that Devin Asiasi has “made a good jump” in terms of his performance during 2022 training camp.
Bill Belichick goes full Belichick in response to Dolphins-Tom Brady tampering investigation
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answered questions about the NFL's investigation into the Miami Dolphins' tampering with Tom Brady in true Belichickian fashion: With indifference. When asked twice Wednesday about the NFL's decision to take two draft picks from the Dolphins – including the team's 2023 first-rounder –...
Todd Bowles Responds To Tom Brady, Dolphins Rumors
On Tuesday, the NFL stripped away a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick from the Miami Dolphins for violating the league's policies regarding the integrity of the game. The league's investigation discovered that the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was under contract with...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady says players choose to join Bucs for the team, not to play with him: 'It's never about one person'
How much does the "Tom Brady effect" really come into play when someone is deciding the team they want to sign with. Many would argue that the quarterback's presence on a team makes a significant impact on free agents who are searching for their next landing spot, but the GOAT himself disagrees.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady during his Patriots and Bucs tenures
The Miami Dolphins were guilty of tampering in an attempt to add quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions and while Brady was on multiple different teams over a four-year span, according to an NFL investigation. The Dolphins will lose a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick and Dolphins...
