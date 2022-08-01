Trial Lawyer View Podcast Episode: Rich Newsome is the senior partner of the Newsome Melton law firm and represents people and families in complex civil litigation.

jasondlazarusesq.legalexaminer.com
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
‘A miracle she is alive’: British gap year student, 19, paralysed in bison attack
A British teenager has been left partially paralysed after a bison attacked her in a United States nature reserve, goring her leg and tossing her up to 15 feet into the air.Amelia Dean’s parents said it was a “miracle that she is alive” following her encounter with North America’s largest mammal – which can weigh close to a tonne – while hiking in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.The 19-year-old, who was due to start studying at the University of Edinburgh in September, was only on the second day of a month-long road trip across the US when she was hospitalised...
