Salvation Army Fan Giveaway Friday Afternoon August 8th
The Salvation Army of San Angelo is set to distribute free fans. Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit. The Salvation Army and San Angelo customers generously. donated proceeds to purchase new box fans to help their fellow. citizens in need. The giveaway will be a drive-through...
Drug Arrest in Construction Zone
On Thursday, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Webster,. while working traffic control in a work zone on US Highway 87, with. workers present, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 81. mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver, Camron Dairshawn Meyers was. determined to be wanted...
North San Angelo Structure Fire
The cause of a structure fire this afternoon near 17th and North Oaks. street is under investigation. Reports say 6 fire units responded to the. fire around 3 pm and there were no reported injuries. Apparently, a. vehicle was also involved in the fire which heavily damaged a structure. on...
House Fire in Southeast San Angelo Thursday Morning
Several San Angelo Fire units and an ambulance were called to a house. fire this morning around 11:15 am. The call came in from the 100 block of. Glenmore Dr. When firefighters arrived, thick white smoke was coming. from the roof area of the older single-story brick and wood structure....
Former SAPD Chief Vasquez Sentencing Hearing Underway this Afternoon
Several character witnesses voiced their support of former San. Angelo Police Chief Timothy Vasquez this afternoon in a Federal. Courtroom. Vasquez was in court to be sentenced for his charges. of 4 counts of bribery and three counts of Federal Mail Fraud. The. courtroom was packed this afternoon as Federal...
NEW SAISD Administrators Announced
San Angelo Independent School District is pleased announced many new. principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Mrs. Mindy Goodnight is the new principal at Crockett Elementary replacing Mr. Clayton Hubbard who is now serving as principal at Glenn Middle School. Mrs. Goodnight has 13 years of...
